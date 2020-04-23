Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 23 Apr 2020 at 14:27.
I remember seeing a game on Youtube years ago with real time raytracing elements thinking it looked really nice. The game looked really basic but the lighting made it look way better than other stuff out at the time (to my eyes anyways). I don't own an RTX card so can't test this kind of thing but to maintain speed, I think I'd prefer to run a game with raytracing elements set to max with the rest of the gfx details set to low.
