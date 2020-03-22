  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Miner help needed.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Vault-Tec, 22 Mar 2020 at 14:04.

  1. Vault-Tec

    OK so I need a really long PCIE ribbon cable. I'd rather dodge that if I can. I want to hook up my X1 sound card below the GPU here.

    [​IMG]

    Below the GPU. Ribbons in this sort of length are £80 or more. So, I saw this and it comes with a 68cm cable.

    [​IMG]

    For £2. lol. Obviously I would need to dress it up a bit, but thankfully I do have a 6 pin PCIE extension spare as I didn't use it. I'd also need to dress it up a bit, or look for one in black.

    Do they work OK? board side you wouldn't see it as it could hide under the X16 ribbon here.

    [​IMG]

    Also, is that USB cable just a double ended USB cable or something special?

    Thanks
     
    Vault-Tec, 22 Mar 2020 at 14:04
  2. kim

    what about linking 2 ribbons together ?, it should work, I even tried it with 16x PCI express and it worked fine with a GPU...
    about those you mentioned...I saw that video once:
     
    kim, 22 Mar 2020 at 14:16
  3. Vault-Tec

    Yeah I saw a Thermaltake ribbon that joins. I will need to measure the one I have (the 1x that isn't long enough). I want to keep it X1. Mostly because the second X4 full length slot is too high up on the board really.
     
    Vault-Tec, 22 Mar 2020 at 14:28
  4. kim

    I am pretty sure it will work with two 1X ribbons, especially if it is for your sound card, but keep us informed about the result :blah:
     
    kim, 22 Mar 2020 at 14:36
  5. Vault-Tec

    OK I finally found the length of the PCIE ribbon I have. The X1. It's 24cm. I took it to the case and a few things became apparent. Firstly, the cable exits under it. Meaning that even bent hard it would not sit under the sound card. Secondly even by spending £17 on another one it still wouldn't reach.

    However, what I did find was this.

    [​IMG]

    For just over a fiver with prime shipping. I like that for two reasons. 1, I can use a X1 slot and 2, it is right angled so it won't stick out like a sore thumb.

    Obviously something will have to be done about the blue cable, but I think I can get a black SS cable pretty easy. That or I will simply braid it.
     
    Vault-Tec, 22 Mar 2020 at 14:44
