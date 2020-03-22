OK so I need a really long PCIE ribbon cable. I'd rather dodge that if I can. I want to hook up my X1 sound card below the GPU here. Below the GPU. Ribbons in this sort of length are £80 or more. So, I saw this and it comes with a 68cm cable. For £2. lol. Obviously I would need to dress it up a bit, but thankfully I do have a 6 pin PCIE extension spare as I didn't use it. I'd also need to dress it up a bit, or look for one in black. Do they work OK? board side you wouldn't see it as it could hide under the X16 ribbon here. Also, is that USB cable just a double ended USB cable or something special? Thanks