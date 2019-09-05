  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete ⭐ Minimalistic - Case Mod World Series 2019 - #CMWS19

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by AKMod, 5 Sep 2019.

Page 1 of 4
  1. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    [​IMG]

    Hello everyone,

    I’m AK from Taiwan.

    I want to create a simple and elegant design concept.

    This year I will be modding the C700M and experimenting with using handmade leather and attempting to create a custom resevoir made out of wood.

    Whilst making it look modern, clean and sleek.

    Specs:
    COOLER MASTER COSMOS C700M
    COOLER MASTER V1300 PLATINUM
    COOLER MASTER MASTERFAN SF120M
    NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080 Ti
    ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI EXTREME OMEGA
    G.SKILL TRIDENT Z ROYAL 8GX8
    SEAGATE FIRECUDA 510 SSD 2TB
    INTEL CORE i9-9980XE

    Water cooling:
    EK-CPU LIGNUM-WALNUT
    EK-FC RTX 2080 Ti LIGNUM-WALNUT
    EK-HTC LIGNUM 12MM - WALNUT
    EK-XTOP REVO D5 PWM (INCL. SLEEVED PUMP)
    EK-COOLSTREAM SE 360 (SLIM TRIPLE)
    EK-HD TUBE 10/12MM 500MM
    EK-AF FITTINGS

    CUSTOM RESERVOIR
    CUSTOM CABLE

    Massive thanks to Cooler Master, ASUS Republic of Gamers, NVIDIA GeForce Taiwan, G.SKILL, Seagate, EK Water Blocks, for supporting my projects.

    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 24 Dec 2019
    AKMod, 5 Sep 2019
    #1
  2. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    • Some hardware photos
    COOLER MASTER COSMOS C700M
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    COOLER MASTER V1300 PLATINUM
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    COOLER MASTER ATX 24 Pin 90°
    [​IMG]

    COOLER MASTER Mastergel Maker MG-11
    [​IMG]

    NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080 Ti
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI EXTREME OMEGA
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    G.SKILL TRIDENT Z ROYAL 8GX8
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 24 Dec 2019
    AKMod, 5 Sep 2019
    #2
  3. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    Received water cooling hardware, thank you very much for the sponsorship of EKWB!
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 21 Jan 2020
    AKMod, 5 Sep 2019
    #3
  4. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,688
    Likes Received:
    783
    "Mastergel Maker" :duh: Do you ever wonder if CM names stuff weird on purpose?
    You do good work, so I expect this will be fun. :D
     
    Cheapskate, 5 Sep 2019
    #4
    AKMod likes this.
  5. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    Lol!!!

    I'll give my best.
     
    AKMod, 15 Sep 2019
    #5
  6. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    • Some hardware photos
    EK Water Blocks Lignum Series.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 15 Dec 2019
    AKMod, 15 Sep 2019
    #6
  7. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    • Leather processing
    The bracket part will be covered with leather.
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 24 Dec 2019
    AKMod, 15 Sep 2019
    #7
  8. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    • Anode treatment
    Case external aluminum removal, anode matt black treatment.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 24 Dec 2019
    AKMod, 15 Sep 2019
    #8
    neSSa likes this.
  9. SaaintJimmy

    SaaintJimmy Active Member

    Joined:
    6 Apr 2016
    Posts:
    187
    Likes Received:
    72
    Not too much though please, I want to have my chance at CMWS19 :naughty::hehe:
     
    SaaintJimmy, 15 Sep 2019
    #9
    AKMod and neSSa like this.
  10. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    • Some hardware photos
    Seagate FireCuda 510 SSD 2TB.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 24 Dec 2019
    AKMod, 15 Sep 2019
    #10
  11. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    • Spray paint
    Appearance polished, first spray primer and finally sprayed black finish.
    The light guide plate is treated with transparent black paint to make the overall blackening more complete.
    [​IMG]

    The light guide strip is sprayed with transparent black to make the whole black tone.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 13 Dec 2019
    AKMod, 15 Sep 2019
    #11
  12. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    • 3D drawing
    Internal structure design, wood processing design.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 14 Dec 2019
    AKMod, 15 Sep 2019
    #12
  13. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    • Walnut
    This big challenge, using walnut to make water tank, need to be processed twice, using epoxy resin as the first layer of waterproof treatment!
    There are also side panels.

    Cutting and smoothing.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    First time CNC, water tank shape.
    [​IMG]

    Epoxy resin filling.
    [​IMG]

    Second CNC processing.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    The result is not bad! Then it needs to be polished to completely transparent to see the wood inside, and then spray the transparent paint.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Side panel finish.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 24 Dec 2019
    AKMod, 15 Sep 2019
    #13
    Cheapskate and Vandalo like this.
  14. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    • Metal processing
    Stainless steel appearance 4mm test.
    Subsequent nickel plating.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 21 Jan 2020
    AKMod, 16 Sep 2019
    #14
    censored_Prometheus_, Theophilus_Field and Cheapskate like this.
  15. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,688
    Likes Received:
    783
    Walnut and stainless steel? :jawdrop: The epoxy/wood technique has a lot of potential. You could add an epoxy water level window in the res, or add filled grooves for lights. Plus wood under a thick polished layer of plastic looks beautiful.
     
    Cheapskate, 16 Sep 2019
    #15
    AKMod and Theophilus_Field like this.
  16. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    Yes, walnut and stainless steel combination! haha

    This proposal is great!!!
     
    AKMod, 17 Sep 2019
    #16
  17. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    • Nickel plating
    Stainless steel 4mm and aluminum 10mm nickel plated finish, the results are very satisfactory.

    Motherboard bracket Aluminum 10mm CNC.
    [​IMG]

    Walnut water tank bracket aluminum 10mm CNC.
    [​IMG]

    D5 water pump bracket aluminum 22mm CNC.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Case external structure Stainless steel 4mm.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 15 Dec 2019
    AKMod, 17 Sep 2019
    #17
    Dot_Kappa, censored_Prometheus_ and Vandalo like this.
  18. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,688
    Likes Received:
    783
    I didn't know you could be blinded by a photograph. :lol: You are going to have a lot of trouble taking pictures from now on.
    SS wire holders: I like you. You are crazy.
     
    Cheapskate, 18 Sep 2019
    #18
    AKMod likes this.
  19. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    I tried to make some wire holders with walnut, late update.
     
    AKMod, 18 Sep 2019
    #19
  20. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    131
    Likes Received:
    67
    • Internal
    Keep a simple design concept, perspective
    The cable will be a big problem, so it took a lot of time here.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 24 Dec 2019
    AKMod, 18 Sep 2019
    #20
    Theophilus_Field, Yaka, censored_Prometheus_ and 1 other person like this.
Page 1 of 4
Tags:

Share This Page