Hello everyone, I’m AK from Taiwan. I want to create a simple and elegant design concept. This year I will be modding the C700M and experimenting with using handmade leather and attempting to create a custom resevoir made out of wood. Whilst making it look modern, clean and sleek. Specs: COOLER MASTER COSMOS C700M COOLER MASTER V1300 PLATINUM COOLER MASTER MASTERFAN SF120M NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080 Ti ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI EXTREME OMEGA G.SKILL TRIDENT Z ROYAL 8GX8 SEAGATE FIRECUDA 510 SSD 2TB INTEL CORE i9-9980XE Water cooling: EK-CPU LIGNUM-WALNUT EK-FC RTX 2080 Ti LIGNUM-WALNUT EK-HTC LIGNUM 12MM - WALNUT EK-XTOP REVO D5 PWM (INCL. SLEEVED PUMP) EK-COOLSTREAM SE 360 (SLIM TRIPLE) EK-HD TUBE 10/12MM 500MM EK-AF FITTINGS CUSTOM RESERVOIR CUSTOM CABLE Massive thanks to Cooler Master, ASUS Republic of Gamers, NVIDIA GeForce Taiwan, G.SKILL, Seagate, EK Water Blocks, for supporting my projects.