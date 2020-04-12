The past few months have been amazing for Mod 83, first, our Ghostbusters build featured at EGX on the ASUS stand, we placed third in the Bit-tech Mod of the Month with Pure Pastel and also won the EVGA Gear Up Program late in 2019. Originally we had decided upon an RTX and Nvidia based build for a project called Team Green. This was to be based around the hardware we won from EVGA but given the current climate, we have been forced to go in a different direction and build something with what we had to hand. It’s not what we wanted to do but its been so long since we won the EVGA Gear Up that we wanted to get something out, plus, since we are stuck indoors it gives us something to work on. Deliveries for parts from our partners have been delayed but we think that with what we have in stock, we can put together a great looking system for EVGA. This one will be called Mistral, taking the EVGA DG-77 chassis and transforming it into a brighter, more enticing choice of case. We will be adding in a EVGA 1000W G+ power supply, EVGA X299 Mirco motherboard and EVGA RTX 2070 XC Ultra GPU. Our CPU comes kindly from Intel and we have a 9960X, 16 cores and 32 threads of power to be paired with 16 GB of DDR4 3000 from TeamGroup thrown in the mix. While there will be no over the top modifications to this one, we want to put the DG-77 out there as an alternative chassis for those currently in the market for a new case. It’s no secret that reviewers didn’t take too kindly to this chassis and being honest, it does have some gripes that I will get to later down the line. That’s our parts list for now, we will be using an Alphacool XPX Pro 1U CPU cooler and a NexXos ST30 360mm radiator. For our pump and reservoir, we have decided on the Alphacool Ice Cream Cup D5. Storage comes from Seagate, an IronWolf Pro 10 TB with our OS going on a Samsung 860 Evo. We have been working on this over the past few days so there are plenty of updates to come, hopefully you lot will tag along and see how this one goes!