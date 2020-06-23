Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 23 Jun 2020 at 11:02.
Yup, never actually heard of it.
* shrugs shoulders *
Well that was a good way to burn probably >$100 million in cash for virtually zero return. The whole concept of competing with Twitch with no existing community was always doomed. It was like trying to start a social media platform to compete with Facebook or a word processor to compete with MS Word.
Kind of a shame. Beam (which later was renamed to Mixer after MS acquired it) was minimally encrusted with crud.
