2020 so far have you down in the dumps? How about some projects to help ease the hours? Congratulations to @Deblow for winning first place in last month's competition, and to @timpelay and @Cristianodanna mod for placing second and third respectively! And congrats to the nominations this month: @Mod83, @C4B12, @InsolentGnome and @Iamrogue. Click here to see all the photos and logs, and happy voting! You will need at least 50 posts on this forum to vote in this poll. This rule was implemented to reduce the number of accounts being opened solely to vote on the projects of friends/family. VOTES POSTED IN THE COMMENTS WILL NOT BE COUNTED.