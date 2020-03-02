  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Molly Brown

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by hardkmodder, 2 Mar 2020 at 20:44.

  1. hardkmodder

    hardkmodder New Member

    Joined:
    12 May 2018
    Posts:
    19
    Likes Received:
    0
    A few weeks ago I talked to Thermaltake and they sent me an a700Tg, I had a project around my head, and this tower fits me perfectly with my madness xD.


    Social networks:
    https://www.instagram.com/hardkmodder/

    Sponsors:

    Pcboxirun
    https://twitter.com/pcboxirun?lang=en
    https://www.facebook.com/pcboxirun/

    Thermaltake
    NVidia
    Asus
    Samsung

    Hardware:

    Tower: Thermaltake a700 TG
    Power: TOUGHPOWER PF1 ARGB - 850W
    Fan: 1x Riing Trio 20 RGB Case Fan TT, 3x Riing Duo 12 RGB Radiator Fan TT
    Light RGB: Thermaltake Pacific Lumi Plus
    RL: Custom 360Max TT
    Mother Board: Asus Rog B450-f
    Cpu: Ryzer 7 2700x
    Ram: Thermaltake RGB 4x8 32
    HDD: Plextor mp9e
    GPU: Gforce gtx 1070 super

    Design:

    [​IMG]


    The tower, an A700, I have removed everything that I did not need, and apart from a few cuts the chassis remains as it is, well I eliminate the crystals.


    [​IMG]


    Before it was barely flat, but after a certain level you have no other.

    [​IMG]

    We started with the sides, I removed the crystals and made some wooden structures. It is not suitable for people who are afraid of dust xD

    [​IMG]


    Here we have both sides. They still lack a lot of work.
    [​IMG]

    The front, the idea is to follow the same lines, and the normal thing is that these boats carry the cockpit on the roof, so it is perfect for me to do so.

    [​IMG]

    A pre montage.

    [​IMG]




    This is the material with which I always work to make structures.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    hardkmodder, 2 Mar 2020 at 20:44
    #1
  2. yuusou

    yuusou Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    5 Nov 2006
    Posts:
    2,166
    Likes Received:
    344
    I'll be very disappointed if it doesn't float. :)
     
    yuusou, 2 Mar 2020 at 20:46
    #2

Share This Page