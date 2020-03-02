A few weeks ago I talked to Thermaltake and they sent me an a700Tg, I had a project around my head, and this tower fits me perfectly with my madness xD. Social networks: https://www.instagram.com/hardkmodder/ Sponsors: Pcboxirun https://twitter.com/pcboxirun?lang=en https://www.facebook.com/pcboxirun/ Thermaltake NVidia Asus Samsung Hardware: Tower: Thermaltake a700 TG Power: TOUGHPOWER PF1 ARGB - 850W Fan: 1x Riing Trio 20 RGB Case Fan TT, 3x Riing Duo 12 RGB Radiator Fan TT Light RGB: Thermaltake Pacific Lumi Plus RL: Custom 360Max TT Mother Board: Asus Rog B450-f Cpu: Ryzer 7 2700x Ram: Thermaltake RGB 4x8 32 HDD: Plextor mp9e GPU: Gforce gtx 1070 super Design: The tower, an A700, I have removed everything that I did not need, and apart from a few cuts the chassis remains as it is, well I eliminate the crystals. Before it was barely flat, but after a certain level you have no other. We started with the sides, I removed the crystals and made some wooden structures. It is not suitable for people who are afraid of dust xD Here we have both sides. They still lack a lot of work. The front, the idea is to follow the same lines, and the normal thing is that these boats carry the cockpit on the roof, so it is perfect for me to do so. A pre montage. This is the material with which I always work to make structures.