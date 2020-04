I currently have an Acer VG270U Pbmiipx monitor, 144Hz refresh, 2560x1440 resolution. I'm very happy with it and want a second 27in. Problem is, mine has the power switch on the right hand side, so I can't mount a second monitor against the right side, and my desk layout means a monitor to the left is a no go. Can anyone recommend a suitable, same spec, monitor where the power switch is accessable from the bottom please? Must have DP connector. Thanks.

