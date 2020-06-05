Already got a CQ32G1... neither my use case or my budget are at levels where bleeding edge results are relevant.

I get that IPS is the best of the best at the moment, but I'm not in that market... and this side of a major Lotto win, never will be.



I wanted a panel that was 1440p/60Hz+ & within average Jo(e) budgets... I'm happier with the one I have that the prev. 4K/60 TN unit so any further input here is - for me, at least - wasted.



£1700 for a monitor...?? That's more than my whole SYSTEM is worth.

I'm on state benefits & am highly unlikely to ever see employment this side of state retirement - for me 1700 PENCE (yes; £17) is more money than I have in the bank at any one time.

