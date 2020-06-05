Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Jeff Hine, 5 May 2020.
.
I'd think IPS is a generally considered best for most people now if you're not wanting the high refresh rate.
They used to command more of a premium I think, I've been using IPS for years now and am definitely not a content creation professional, have considered a high hz monitor in the past but figured I'd rather have better colours all the time than better frames the same amount of time I'm using my PC for a fast paced game.
This is my viewpoint too. I think VA is more common best they seem to be cheaper for higher refresh rates and curved. IPSS curved is only super high end and the samne with refresh rate! Which is a shame as I'd kill for a curved, 32", 1440 IPS @ 60Hz around £400!!! Instead you're looking at a 34 or 36" @ 144Hz at £650-£800! (thats just off the top of my head, I don't have time to google right now)
I am an every day PC user. This includes forums, music, media (YT, movies etc) and gaming.
As you seem to have detected, VA is the happy medium. Trust me, for everything else but gaming TN is ass. Total swamp ass. IPS is great, but by the time you add the technology to remove lag and etc (even with high refresh) you will be spending out the ass. VA has a lovely image quality and if you are not into incredibly fast paced gaming is the perfect middle ground.
TN - higher refresh rate and cheaper
IPS - better color and viewing angels
VA - better blacks
I'm general I think that IPS is the best for monitors. If you pay a premium you can even get a high refresh rate IPS, but not 1ms.
Because of the deeper black, I see VA recommended a lot for TVs.
Personally I'd got for IPS whenever possible. You need to go right out to the bleeding edge of refresh rates for TN to start pulling ahead in actual pixel switch speed capability ('fast switch' AKA Blue Mode IPS panels have closed the gap a lot), and the VA black level advantage mostly goes away as soon as you're working in a room with some light in it (e.g. desk lamp).
Better black levels on axis. Which is great for TVs where you sit relatively far away and the difference in viewing angle between either extreme edge of the panel is quite small. But for monitors where you sit much closer, the off-axis contrast shift can easily put the VA black level above that of IPS by the time you;re looking at the edge of your display. Curved VA panels are so common because of this, as it helps minimise the angle at which you are looking at the edges of the panel. Technological limitations prevent this being perfect: two-axis curvature is not possible to fab at scale yet, and you want the 'R' number (radius, e.g. R1500 for a 1.5 metre radius) to match your viewing distance which is rarely the case.
This, the bottom few rows of pixels on my are invisible so I can't see the white line under task bar programs to show which are active! If I bend down I can see it , but otherwise its completely gone! Its something I keep forgetting, but its really annoying!
There's a lot of misunderstanding about panel technologies and their advantages. IPS panels are great for content creation because they can be calibrated very accurately (VA panels too) which means that they are suitable for use in a colour managed workflow. Not all IPS displays can be hardware calibrated... only the ones intended for professional use.
At the consumer level, it's best to keep things simple. Unless you want ultra-fast refresh rates, IPS will do you just fine. I do everything on a consumer-grade IPS display at home, and I do my work on a calibrated IPS display in the office. The only difference is that the one in the office is worth five times as much.
I hate that I do the same thing, I deliberate so long I pull the trigger and then its the damn weekend and I have to wait! I want my shiny toys now!
That looks to be exactly the same panel that's in my Strix. Same curve tightness too.
Good find
4k is torture for any GPU tbh. It's mostly pointless torture too.
I'm on a curved VA it works for me because it is large but only 60hz, having used my OLED TV @120Hz in am interested in a fast screen now for the PC, in fact I am interested in an OLED as a monitor but it doesn't seem common outside of TV space, perhaps because burn in might be an issue with things like my CAD which has static workspace elements. It's tempting to try the LG CX 48" as its not too pricey and does 120Hz like my C9 but I don't think 4k is enough pixels for 48" when its a few feet from your face, also its flat and there aren't GPUs with the right interface to drive it at 4k@120 yet.
Honest opinion, don't buy a VA monitor, as black smearing is a thing.
Pretty much all VA panels have a higher G2G response in excess of 30ms+, which renders them horrible for gaming. Have a read over at tftcentral.
Nano iPS is the new technology. Yes Black's will not be as good as VA with local dimming, but a respectful 1000:1 contrast ratio is still good at producing blacks. But some monitors suffer more with IPS glow than others, which can make blacks look less black.
I'm currently looking at LG 38GL950G which has some pretty impressive specs, being one of the fastest IPS panels out there with a higher G2G response of 5ms putting it almost as fast as a TN panel.
I have a dell dw3818 same size and res nice resolution and size for keeping resources reasonable, that LG looks like a lovely upgrade from the Dell in respect to panel performance.
Yeah, I think it was you who said this on when I was looking at my current screen and I though 'oh, it can't be that bad', its so bad. I bascially can't play Stellaris as its awful for it! I'm so moving on from VA ASAP!
I mean I would say if you never have more than £17 in your bank account, getting a new monitor of any kind, unless it's quite a bit cheaper than what you've already got and so you're selling your current one etc is probably not a good buy.
How is the new screen?
That was exactly how I felt when I dropped from 4k to 1440p
Lock or delete, please... as appropriate
Separate names with a comma.