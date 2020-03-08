I'm looking for pointers, really. I've been dabbling for a while, and I read the speedhunters article about it some time back, and again read some of what David Freiburger does/advises when it comes to photographing cars. Largely this is driven by my disliking the kind of car photos that are available, the cars I like are underrepresented and I want new wallpapers - There's no danger of me wanting to make money from this sort of thing. So, time conspired against me regarding doing anything at the time so I sat and waited, eventually snagging a non-IS F4 70-200 USM lens. I was reading that at the shutter speeds I'd need for motorsports, IS wasn't the be all or end all - And since an IS F4 was two, three times the price I thought I'd take the risk - Although I'd rather have the F2.8 IS for night, but whatever. I have a 450D, so cropped frame, which I guess makes the 70-200 less effective since it's full frame, but until I know what I'm doing I'm not going on the hunt for a full frame. Cursory glance says 5D's are the thick end of a grand for a passable condition one (ideally SD card rather than CF). I went to a local sprint course for an hour and tried my hand at it, this is what I came back with (Okay, I took two, three times more photos, but a guy I knew always said 'take a lot, filter the crap when you get home, otherwise you'll miss something' which made sense to me, and kinda stuck. I think he called it 'chimping' when you're looking at the mini display on the camera and not the event, which sounded bad) Now, when taking stationary pictures it's fairly easy to centre the car and make things level and whatnot (Rule of thirds is it?) but when they're doing eighty, ninety, one hundred miles an hour it gets harder (for me at least). These are what I took; https://imgur.com/a/qkvMu All I did was a little bit of exposure correction and lense profile correction with the Nik toolsets. And while the corners where they're slowing down it's easier to get the car centred, when they're on the straights I find I'm always lagging behind and the car is on the left or right of the frame. Is there a technique that I'm missing because I'm a complete newbie? What can I do to make a better job of taking pictures of cars? I use the fairly short strap to brace it around my elbow, making a sort of triangle there, and try to brace myself as best as possible knee wise. I've not got the steadiest hands in the world, so maybe I'm overdoing it there and slowing myself down for cars as they pass.