  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Displays Moving from one 1080P IPS panel to another?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by SpyderBombz, 26 Apr 2020 at 11:53.

  1. SpyderBombz

    SpyderBombz Member

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2013
    Posts:
    68
    Likes Received:
    1
    I'm currently using an old Dell U2412 M ( 1080p, 60Hz, IPS) paired with an i54690K and GTX 970 for both gaming and photo editing.

    I had hoped to do a significant system refresh and move up to 1440p but for budget reasons I've decided to stay at 1080p for the forseeable future.

    I'm hoping to upgrade to the likes of a 1660 super or used GTX 1070 and I was thinking about changing my display to the ASUS TUF VG249Q

    https://www.overclockers.co.uk/asus...klit-widescreen-gaming-monitor-mo-0at-as.html

    Obvioulsy the 144HZ and 1MS are going to be better, but I'm just wondering am I going to notice any other general differences in terms of actual image quality and rendering, especially given that my current display is much older tech?
     
    SpyderBombz, 26 Apr 2020 at 11:53
    #1
  2. Shirty

    Shirty W*nker! Super Moderator

    Joined:
    18 Apr 1982
    Posts:
    12,340
    Likes Received:
    1,571
    In a nutshell, yes. It'll be much more pleasant in use.
     
    Shirty, 26 Apr 2020 at 11:55
    #2
  3. bawjaws

    bawjaws Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    5 Dec 2010
    Posts:
    3,670
    Likes Received:
    454
    Dell U2412M is 1200p, not 1080p...

    I'd say that the Dell is a really, really good IPS screen for its age so I'm not sure how much of a difference you'll see in terms of image quality, colour accuracy and so on. Moving to a higher refresh screen will be pretty sweet for gaming, although that ASUS is Freesync rather than G-Sync so I'm not sure if it'll play nice with Nvidia cards for variable refresh rate goodness.
     
    bawjaws, 26 Apr 2020 at 12:02
    #3
  4. SpyderBombz

    SpyderBombz Member

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2013
    Posts:
    68
    Likes Received:
    1
    You're right, I probably should have been more specific. I guess I always think of screens in terms of 1080 or 1440.

    The Dell ( at least in terms of photo editing ) certainly is a strong performer, and is that's part of the reason I've kept it so long! But I suppose the primary motivator for this change will be the gaming side of things ( although obvioulsy colour accuracy etc is also important, hence going for another IPS panel)

    I'm lead to belive that the Freesync should work ok with Nvidia cards, but I may be wrong.

    Are there any other monitors in the £200 price range I should be looking at? There doesn't seem to be a huge selection on 24" IPS 144Hz displays!
     
    SpyderBombz, 26 Apr 2020 at 12:43
    #4
  5. Arboreal

    Arboreal Master of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,242
    Likes Received:
    490
    From memory Nvidia 10 series and onwards are Freesync compatible. What that actually gives I don't know. It's one reason for me to consider an upgrade from 970 to 1070 on 1080
     
    Arboreal, 26 Apr 2020 at 13:11
    #5
    bawjaws likes this.

Share This Page