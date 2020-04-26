I'm currently using an old Dell U2412 M ( 1080p, 60Hz, IPS) paired with an i54690K and GTX 970 for both gaming and photo editing. I had hoped to do a significant system refresh and move up to 1440p but for budget reasons I've decided to stay at 1080p for the forseeable future. I'm hoping to upgrade to the likes of a 1660 super or used GTX 1070 and I was thinking about changing my display to the ASUS TUF VG249Q https://www.overclockers.co.uk/asus...klit-widescreen-gaming-monitor-mo-0at-as.html Obvioulsy the 144HZ and 1MS are going to be better, but I'm just wondering am I going to notice any other general differences in terms of actual image quality and rendering, especially given that my current display is much older tech?