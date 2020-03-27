  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Linux Multi-Site Internal Development Webserver

Discussion in 'Software' started by WarrenJ, 27 Mar 2020 at 11:30.

    I am currently building website's using XAMPP which has been okay up until this point however I would like to if possible run a small internal server for which I can work from.

    What I would like to do is have a full-lampp server running with the ability to access the files via SMB but also via web host. A bit like an internal Cpanel server but without the costs.

    e.g.
    /home/webone/ - http://webone/
    /home/webtwo/ - http://webtwo/
    etc

    Would anybody know of a way to do this? I would preffer to use CentOs where possibe.
     
    WarrenJ, 27 Mar 2020 at 11:30
