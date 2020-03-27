I am currently building website's using XAMPP which has been okay up until this point however I would like to if possible run a small internal server for which I can work from. What I would like to do is have a full-lampp server running with the ability to access the files via SMB but also via web host. A bit like an internal Cpanel server but without the costs. e.g. /home/webone/ - http://webone/ /home/webtwo/ - http://webtwo/ etc Would anybody know of a way to do this? I would preffer to use CentOs where possibe.