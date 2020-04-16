  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Displays New 32" 1440p Monitor Advice

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by music4mybumhole, 16 Apr 2020 at 11:44.

  1. music4mybumhole

    music4mybumhole New Member

    Joined:
    23 Nov 2011
    Posts:
    22
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hi folks,

    I'm in the market for a new monitor, upgrading from a 23" 60hz IPS and would ideally like 32" 1440p curved. I've used a curved and really like it, so please no haters on that front.

    Around the £400 mark I have found these:

    Asus TUF VG32VQ
    https://www.overclockers.co.uk/asus...curved-gaming-monitor-mo-0ac-as.html#comments

    MSI Optix AG32CQ
    https://www.overclockers.co.uk/msi-...nSMXm3GQ7122ZvQBi7Fqkok_6M_oOrRhoCtDMQAvD_BwE

    AOC AG322QC4
    https://www.overclockers.co.uk/aoc-...-gaming-widescreen-led-monitor-mo-04u-ao.html


    I am swaying towards the ASUS due to allowing Freesync and ELMB at the same time. Also read some unreliable reviews that the AOC doesn't support 144hz at 1440p, only 60hz, anyone know if that's true.

    Or are there any other monitors I should be looking at?

    TIA for any help.
     
    music4mybumhole, 16 Apr 2020 at 11:44
    #1
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,639
    Likes Received:
    321
    Just an FYI, I made the same move last year and I really don't like how VA's look compared to IPS's. You get really noticable ghosting/smearing on VA's compared to IPS screens. If I was to go back I'd save up more for a IPS instead.
     
    Bloody_Pete, 16 Apr 2020 at 11:53
    #2
  3. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    10,456
    Likes Received:
    1,403
    Vault-Tec, 16 Apr 2020 at 12:08
    #3
  4. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,639
    Likes Received:
    321
    Bloody_Pete, 16 Apr 2020 at 12:22
    #4
  5. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    10,456
    Likes Received:
    1,403
    TBH I hate it lol. Why do you think I avoided the HP Beats and waited for the B&O?

    HP do know how to make a sexy looking monitor I will give them that.

    I'm also going to speak to my care worker tomorrow and ask if I can wall mount. If I can? then I may go triple 27 curved. At least then I can use the middle one for games that do not support UW. Or competitive titles or just anything I want to run at 240hz.

    [​IMG]

    Samsung have absolutely nailed the look on that IMO.
     
    Vault-Tec, 16 Apr 2020 at 12:43
    #5

Share This Page