Hi folks, I'm in the market for a new monitor, upgrading from a 23" 60hz IPS and would ideally like 32" 1440p curved. I've used a curved and really like it, so please no haters on that front. Around the £400 mark I have found these: Asus TUF VG32VQ https://www.overclockers.co.uk/asus...curved-gaming-monitor-mo-0ac-as.html#comments MSI Optix AG32CQ https://www.overclockers.co.uk/msi-...nSMXm3GQ7122ZvQBi7Fqkok_6M_oOrRhoCtDMQAvD_BwE AOC AG322QC4 https://www.overclockers.co.uk/aoc-...-gaming-widescreen-led-monitor-mo-04u-ao.html I am swaying towards the ASUS due to allowing Freesync and ELMB at the same time. Also read some unreliable reviews that the AOC doesn't support 144hz at 1440p, only 60hz, anyone know if that's true. Or are there any other monitors I should be looking at? TIA for any help.