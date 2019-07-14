New build Freezing on install.

Hello everyone Not been on in a long time as life gets in the way. I’ve built me a new build But I can not get windows 10 to install. It just keeps freezing during install. Build is very Aorus Bling Aorus Z390 Master MB i7 9700k 3.6ghz CPU Aorus ATC700 heat sink Aorus 16gb 3200 MHz RAM Aorus M.2 512GB Samsung Evo ssd 1tb Corsair HX850i PSU Aorus C300 Glass case. GPX XFX R290X 4GB Everything is new apart from the GPX card as that’s out my old build. And when plugged back in still works like a dream. I can access the BIOS no problems. Just when I begin to install windows that’s when the problems start. It just freezes up. And I have to do a hard reset. I’ve taken the GPX out and using the onboard GPX as I read that that can be a problem. I have done a complete strip down and tried it with 1 RAM. I’ve taken all the SSDs out and tried an old 500gb hardrive that I know works fine. I have also been and got another USB for the windows 10 install but still the same problems. During all this I have also gotten a code 78 on the motherboard a couple of times. So I took it all apart as I thought, from the code, it was the cpu. On checking pins on the MB, some of those were slightly bent. So I got the motherboard exchanged. All reassembled and I’m still getting the same issue. I’m now thinking it’s the actual CPU? Thanks for taking the time to read Andy