  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

New build Freezing on install.

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by FatmanSoldier, 14 Jul 2019.

Page 1 of 2
  1. FatmanSoldier

    FatmanSoldier What's a friggin PC

    Joined:
    12 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    2
    Hello everyone

    Not been on in a long time as life gets in the way.

    I’ve built me a new build But I can not get windows 10 to install. It just keeps freezing during install.

    Build is very Aorus Bling

    Aorus Z390 Master MB
    i7 9700k 3.6ghz CPU
    Aorus ATC700 heat sink
    Aorus 16gb 3200 MHz RAM
    Aorus M.2 512GB
    Samsung Evo ssd 1tb
    Corsair HX850i PSU
    Aorus C300 Glass case.
    GPX XFX R290X 4GB

    Everything is new apart from the GPX card as that’s out my old build. And when plugged back in still works like a dream.

    I can access the BIOS no problems. Just when I begin to install windows that’s when the problems start. It just freezes up. And I have to do a hard reset.

    I’ve taken the GPX out and using the onboard GPX as I read that that can be a problem.

    I have done a complete strip down and tried it with 1 RAM.

    I’ve taken all the SSDs out and tried an old 500gb hardrive that I know works fine.

    I have also been and got another USB for the windows 10 install but still the same problems.

    During all this I have also gotten a code 78 on the motherboard a couple of times. So I took it all apart as I thought, from the code, it was the cpu. On checking pins on the MB, some of those were slightly bent. So I got the motherboard exchanged.

    All reassembled and I’m still getting the same issue. I’m now thinking it’s the actual CPU?

    Thanks for taking the time to read

    Andy
     
    FatmanSoldier, 14 Jul 2019
    #1
  2. theshadow2001

    theshadow2001 [DELETE] means [DELETE]

    Joined:
    3 May 2012
    Posts:
    5,177
    Likes Received:
    149
    Have you pulled the ISO from Microsoft? If so it might be worth validating it with a SHA1 hash. Or just re-download it
     
    theshadow2001, 14 Jul 2019
    #2
  3. FatmanSoldier

    FatmanSoldier What's a friggin PC

    Joined:
    12 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    2
    Yes. Downloaded from Microsoft. Also got a friend to download me a copy on his USB drive.
     
    FatmanSoldier, 14 Jul 2019
    #3
  4. theshadow2001

    theshadow2001 [DELETE] means [DELETE]

    Joined:
    3 May 2012
    Posts:
    5,177
    Likes Received:
    149
    code 78 is acpi core initialisation error. Different power supply maybe? Can you swap in the one from your old build?
     
    theshadow2001, 14 Jul 2019
    #4
  5. FatmanSoldier

    FatmanSoldier What's a friggin PC

    Joined:
    12 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    2
    Yes I will try that later thanks
     
    FatmanSoldier, 14 Jul 2019
    #5
  6. FatmanSoldier

    FatmanSoldier What's a friggin PC

    Joined:
    12 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    2
    image.jpg After a manic day yesterday I have got round to trying my old PSU and still the same issue.

    Got a little further on install though.

    Going to have another good read through the manual in case I’ve missed something major.

    Next step is to return the CPU.
     
    Last edited: 17 Jul 2019
    FatmanSoldier, 15 Jul 2019
    #6
  7. FatmanSoldier

    FatmanSoldier What's a friggin PC

    Joined:
    12 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    2
    I’ve also just plugged in my old HD to see what would happen ‍♂️ . And it gets to here and then freezes.
     

    Attached Files:

    FatmanSoldier, 15 Jul 2019
    #7
  8. FatmanSoldier

    FatmanSoldier What's a friggin PC

    Joined:
    12 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    2
    Just an update.

    Spoke to a friend and I’m going to try a different RAM as he reckons it could be that. I could have two Faulty Ram. It’s a possibility
     
    FatmanSoldier, 16 Jul 2019
    #8
  9. Mr Meltdown

    Mr Meltdown Member

    Joined:
    26 Jul 2003
    Posts:
    790
    Likes Received:
    17
    Try a linux install, if that works probably not a hardware issue.

    The times i have had this sort of issue it was duff hard drive, sata cable, installation media or CPU temperature related. You have covered most of the likely suspects so far.
     
    Mr Meltdown, 17 Jul 2019
    #9
  10. FatmanSoldier

    FatmanSoldier What's a friggin PC

    Joined:
    12 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    2
    I’ve tried a new ram. Still no joy.

    I’ve tried todo an install of Linux Ubuntu and again the same thing happens. Everything just freezes up.

    It’s like as soon as the cpu is under any kind of load it just freezes up.

    Any other suggestions?

    Thanks again all
     

    Attached Files:

    FatmanSoldier, 19 Jul 2019
    #10
  11. Broadwater06

    Broadwater06 Member

    Joined:
    10 Apr 2016
    Posts:
    263
    Likes Received:
    12
    It's a bit late and they may be silly questions -

    The 500GB HD works but not the SSD drives?

    Did you try the clear cmos?
     
    Broadwater06, 20 Jul 2019
    #11
  12. FatmanSoldier

    FatmanSoldier What's a friggin PC

    Joined:
    12 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    2
    Never to late.

    I’ve taken out the m.2 SSD and used just the Samsung SSD and vice versa. I’ve also taken both out and used an old working HDD.

    Same thing always happens.
     
    FatmanSoldier, 20 Jul 2019
    #12
  13. yuusou

    yuusou Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    5 Nov 2006
    Posts:
    2,237
    Likes Received:
    392
    Time to start RMAing.
     
    yuusou, 20 Jul 2019
    #13
  14. FatmanSoldier

    FatmanSoldier What's a friggin PC

    Joined:
    12 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    2
    Yes. Sending back the CPU next.
     
    FatmanSoldier, 20 Jul 2019
    #14
  15. Mr Meltdown

    Mr Meltdown Member

    Joined:
    26 Jul 2003
    Posts:
    790
    Likes Received:
    17
    Look for bootable intel cpu diagnostic tool.

    Check the obvious stuff like remove cooler and make sure the paste mark has no big air gaps.

    Leave it sit in bios (with the cooler back on obviously) and watch volts and temps, pull cpu fan to make it warm up. if temps are high test with finger to see if they really are high or could be duff sensor.
     
    Mr Meltdown, 20 Jul 2019
    #15
    FatmanSoldier likes this.
  16. FatmanSoldier

    FatmanSoldier What's a friggin PC

    Joined:
    12 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    2
    Going to try Ultimate Boot CD. And the other tests you have suggested.

    Thanks

    Andy
     
    FatmanSoldier, 20 Jul 2019
    #16
  17. FatmanSoldier

    FatmanSoldier What's a friggin PC

    Joined:
    12 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    2
    7713136E-E959-4A56-A667-535710815824.jpeg image.jpg When I do a cpu stress test it keeps freezing.

    Other applications like Cupid work out.

    I’m out my depth now without doing some studying.

    Andy
     
    FatmanSoldier, 20 Jul 2019
    #17
  18. FatmanSoldier

    FatmanSoldier What's a friggin PC

    Joined:
    12 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    2
    image.jpg Bios works fine. And cpu heats up and cools down nice to.

    image.jpg

    I’m sending the CPU back. I can’t think of anything else that could be causing all the freezing.
     
    FatmanSoldier, 20 Jul 2019
    #18
  19. Mr Meltdown

    Mr Meltdown Member

    Joined:
    26 Jul 2003
    Posts:
    790
    Likes Received:
    17
    It's at 4.6ghz in bios. If it is falling over at default settings then deffo send it back.
     
    Last edited: 21 Jul 2019
    Mr Meltdown, 21 Jul 2019
    #19
  20. FatmanSoldier

    FatmanSoldier What's a friggin PC

    Joined:
    12 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    50
    Likes Received:
    2
    I watched a video on YouTube



    I’ve adjusted the settings on the motherboard and it’s all installed!!

    Going to now download some software and do stress tests etc. As I may stil send cpu back.

    Andy
     
    FatmanSoldier, 21 Jul 2019
    #20
Page 1 of 2

Share This Page