Hi guys, So considering it might finally be time to do a new build as my old one is starting to creak! I've not kept up with hardware in a big way, so probably need a little advice. My current build: I5 2500k @ 4.0ghz Gigabyte Z77N-Wifi (ITX) Radeon RX 580 4GB GDDR5 Vengeance Pro 16GB (2x8gb) DDR3 (2133MHz) Be Quiet! Shadow Rock TopFlow SR1 Corsair Obsidian 250D (ITX) Corsair TX850 psu Crucial MX300 CT750MX300SSD1 750GB (system/games/apps) Samsung F4 2TB (storage) I've also been left behind by the developments in SSDs. My main drive is an old MX300 (I don't know if SSDs have moved on much), but this little 750GB drive actually fits all of my gaming and system needs (I don't tend to keep many games installed at once). I still use a 2TB Samsung F4 for storage (music, pics, films), although I'd quite like to get rid of this and just go solid state. The motherboard on this setup is terrible, it has no voltage controls and throttles the CPU almost at random, hence only the 4ghz OC. That said I'd like to stay ITX as I like the small footprint. I use the system mostly for day-to-day work, I'm not a big gamer but do enjoy the odd couple of hours of DayZ, Football Manager, NS2, Xcom2, Stellaris, etc. I'd assume from the above that I could quite happily keep the case, psu and gpu? I've done a little reading and it feel like a Ryzen 5 3600 rig offers the best bang for buck right now?