Hi all, I'm looking to either upgrade or even replace my current gaming PC and/or monitor. I've been saving up for this upgrade for a long time and now have around £2k, but don't really know where to invest my cash to get the best returns, with the exception of a new GPU, which will probably be an RTX 380 (EVGA maybe?). Card aside, how best the spend the rest of the money? I currently have an old 1440p monitor that's kind of stood the test of time, but this is on the hit list to be replaced. Is 4K really the way to go, or is a really plush 1440p G-Sync monitor a better bet? I mainly play single player games, so detail is more important than fast-paced run and gun action, if that makes a difference. Or should I go for a new motherboard, CPU and RAM? Or how about faster storage? Or maybe a full new build? I'm an enthusiastic builder, but lack the knowledge and experience to answer these questions for myself, so many thanks in advance for your advice. Here's my current setup according to Speccy: Operating System Windows 10 Home 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7 5820K @ 3.30GHz 42 °C Haswell-E/EP 22nm Technology RAM 32.0GB Unknown @ 1199MHz (15-15-15-35) Motherboard ASUSTeK COMPUTER INC. X99-DELUXE II (SOCKET 2011) 49 °C Graphics DELL U2711 (2560x1440@59Hz) 3071MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti (ASUStek Computer Inc) 47 °C Storage 238GB SAMSUNG MZHPV256HDGL-00000 (SATA (SSD)) 39 °C 1863GB Seagate ST2000DX001-1NS164 (SATA ) 30 °C Optical Drives HL-DT-ST BDDVDRW CH12NS30 Audio Realtek High Definition Audio