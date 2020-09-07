  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice New Graphics Card, But What Else For A High-End Gaming Build?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by mikemorton, 7 Sep 2020 at 19:56.

    Hi all,

    I'm looking to either upgrade or even replace my current gaming PC and/or monitor.

    I've been saving up for this upgrade for a long time and now have around £2k, but don't really know where to invest my cash to get the best returns, with the exception of a new GPU, which will probably be an RTX 380 (EVGA maybe?).

    Card aside, how best the spend the rest of the money?

    I currently have an old 1440p monitor that's kind of stood the test of time, but this is on the hit list to be replaced.

    Is 4K really the way to go, or is a really plush 1440p G-Sync monitor a better bet? I mainly play single player games, so detail is more important than fast-paced run and gun action, if that makes a difference.

    Or should I go for a new motherboard, CPU and RAM? Or how about faster storage? Or maybe a full new build?

    I'm an enthusiastic builder, but lack the knowledge and experience to answer these questions for myself, so many thanks in advance for your advice.

    Here's my current setup according to Speccy:

    Operating System
    Windows 10 Home 64-bit


    CPU
    Intel Core i7 5820K @ 3.30GHz 42 °C
    Haswell-E/EP 22nm Technology

    RAM
    32.0GB Unknown @ 1199MHz (15-15-15-35)

    Motherboard

    ASUSTeK COMPUTER INC. X99-DELUXE II (SOCKET 2011) 49 °C

    Graphics
    DELL U2711 (2560x1440@59Hz)
    3071MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti (ASUStek Computer Inc) 47 °C

    Storage
    238GB SAMSUNG MZHPV256HDGL-00000 (SATA (SSD)) 39 °C
    1863GB Seagate ST2000DX001-1NS164 (SATA ) 30 °C

    Optical Drives
    HL-DT-ST BDDVDRW CH12NS30

    Audio
    Realtek High Definition Audio
     
