Hello All, It's been a very long time since I have looked into hardware or posted on bit-tech. I would need your help to upgrade my current system. The main software I will be using: PyCharm (fair bit of processing needed - GPU would be better but not immediate need) Adobe Premier Pro Filmora My current systems: PC: Intel Core i5 3450 @ 3.1GHz 4GB RAM AMD Radeon HD 5700 Series Samsung SSD 830 WD 1TB Zotac Board Silverstone Mini case Watercooled Windows 10 Laptop: HP elitebook 820 (quite an old model) probably has Intel Core i5 with SSD and 4GB RAM. Laptop will also be used with the above software and size wise would like the screen to be not too big - around 13inch. I have not researched for any components so would be grateful if can get some advice. I don't even know about a budget but would not want to spend too much. Can some of the parts be used from current system or even sold? Could the laptop be sold? Thanks in advance. Shah.