  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice New System and Laptop

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by shah, 19 Sep 2020 at 08:20.

  1. shah

    shah Member

    Joined:
    29 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    752
    Likes Received:
    21
    Hello All,

    It's been a very long time since I have looked into hardware or posted on bit-tech. I would need your help to upgrade my current system. The main software I will be using:
    PyCharm (fair bit of processing needed - GPU would be better but not immediate need)
    Adobe Premier Pro
    Filmora

    My current systems:
    PC:
    Intel Core i5 3450 @ 3.1GHz
    4GB RAM
    AMD Radeon HD 5700 Series
    Samsung SSD 830
    WD 1TB
    Zotac Board
    Silverstone Mini case
    Watercooled
    Windows 10

    Laptop:
    HP elitebook 820 (quite an old model) probably has Intel Core i5 with SSD and 4GB RAM. Laptop will also be used with the above software and size wise would like the screen to be not too big - around 13inch.

    I have not researched for any components so would be grateful if can get some advice. I don't even know about a budget but would not want to spend too much. Can some of the parts be used from current system or even sold? Could the laptop be sold?

    Thanks in advance.
    Shah.
     
    shah, 19 Sep 2020 at 08:20
    #1

Share This Page