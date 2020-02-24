So at the moment the way I'm sharing out my usb keyboard / mouse is with 2 physical 4 to 1 switch boxes. Now they work just fine but it means box 1 is my keyboard and box 2 is my mouse, meaning each time I change output device (Main PC or Work Docking Station) I need to press two buttons... so it got me thinking. Given the hardware swtich is just plain traces on a PCB and no protector circuits couldn't I knock something up with a bunch of mosfets and an Arduino.Now I have very little electrical knowledge. I can google my way round Arduino as I've a programming background and I know how to etch etc but actual brain cells containing electronics knowledge tops of around 'don't stick forks in plug sockets'Keeping that in mine I had a mess and came up with this as a rough idea. The pin connections might not be all spot on but it to demo my idea rather than a technical work piece. This design would give me 1 switch box to have one input (say keyboard) to 3 different devices (i.e. PC, Laptop and Xbox).When ARD_P1 is 'on' from the Arduino, USB1 finds its way to USB3. ARD_P2 = USB2 etcPresuming that the idea is workable from an electronics point of view, can some one advise on a suitable mosfet which can be switched by logic level Arduino power levels? I know standard peripherals on USB are 500ma max, not like a keyboard or mouse is gonna be pulling that top end I'm sure, but I don't really understand the required volt/amp needs at the gate pin. The way I understand it with a N-Channel mosfet at 0v @ gate there will be no flow between source and drain. apply the right voltage at gate, it will allow flow from source to drain - just like turning on a switch. Any of that theory right?