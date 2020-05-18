  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

News Nvidia announces Ampere technology

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 18 May 2020.

    bit-tech, 18 May 2020
    Back in 2007 when nvidia first exposed the number crunching power of its GPUs to general processing (GPGPU) it was certainly a wise move and opened up a raft of new business opportunities alongside the traditional graphics business. Until recently the two businesses could be satisfied by a single hardware strategy, but moving forward I'm not sure that this can continue. The future of A.I. is massive and although there are some graphical crossovers, such as DLSS, A.I. has far wider implementations than purely graphics. Computer graphics on the other hand has just moved down a new path itself with raytracing, which has nothing to do with A.I. What game players want in the next GeForce GPU is far superior raytracing performance, not far superior A.I. performance. So can Nvidia continue to serve both markets with the same hardware design philosophy? I'm not sure they can.
     
    Monkfish, 22 May 2020
    On the contrary, ML is critical to making real-time raytracing viable. ML is used for filtering sparse rays to produce an acceptable image (denoising). ML is used for path tracing to reduce the raycount by guessing which rays are going to provide the most useful information before casting them (biased path tracing).
     
    edzieba, 22 May 2020
