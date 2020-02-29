  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Graphics NVidia Control Panel Missing

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Pookeyhead, 29 Feb 2020 at 06:55.

  1. Pookeyhead

    Pookeyhead It's big, and it's clever.

    Joined:
    30 Jan 2004
    Posts:
    10,829
    Likes Received:
    464
    Just updated drivers, and I've lost NVidia control panel. This has happened before, and it suggested I download it from the MS Store... a pain, but only took a second, so (shrug)... However, this time, I can't download it, and when I check "system requirements" I get this...

    [​IMG]

    The drivers are on and working... this is just control panel.

    I've looked for solutions, and most say you un-hide it in control panel... but there's nothing in control panel. The associated folder in C:/program files/Nvidia Cporporation are not present either. I just don't have it, and cannot download it. Any hints from anyone who's been here?

    Thanks
     
    Pookeyhead, 29 Feb 2020 at 06:55
    #1
Tags:

Share This Page