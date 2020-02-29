Just updated drivers, and I've lost NVidia control panel. This has happened before, and it suggested I download it from the MS Store... a pain, but only took a second, so (shrug)... However, this time, I can't download it, and when I check "system requirements" I get this... The drivers are on and working... this is just control panel. I've looked for solutions, and most say you un-hide it in control panel... but there's nothing in control panel. The associated folder in C:/program files/Nvidia Cporporation are not present either. I just don't have it, and cannot download it. Any hints from anyone who's been here? Thanks