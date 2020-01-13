  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Storage NVME RAID on threadripper?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Vault-Tec, 13 Jan 2020 at 23:09.

    Is it easy? or a royal PITA?
     
    Easy as any other raid install but unless you want to boot from the raid disc there is not a lot of performance difference just using windows raid, although you do loose trim support.
     
    Oh, didn't realise it didn't work with TRIM. Mind you, being it is for game installs that wouldn't really matter. I want 500gb of space for my Xbox cross platform games and that is about right. IIRC there are three and they're like 100-150gb each. I saw a guide on YT here.



    Does that look right? I have to replace the drivers on the discs with the AMD ones etc?
     
