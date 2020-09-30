  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Cases NZXT H1 Experience?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Spraduke, 30 Sep 2020 at 17:04.

    Does anyone have first hand experience with the NZXT H1 ITX case. I've watched and read quite a few reviews and am now tempted to drop the cash to get one. But before I do, I wondered if anyone here has first hand experience with the case(positive or negative)?

    Whilst quite pricey as a package, my PSU and AIO are pretty old so are overdue an upgrade which makes it better value for money.

    The case will be housing a Ryzen 3600 and an ancient R9 390 which I will be upgrading as soon as the 3060/3070/6700XT have benchmarks (and availability!) so hopefully not too toasty. Most reviews I've seen have put things like 9900k's and 2080's in them and the temps are 'acceptable' but certainly not low.
     
    I know Ali Sayed suggested steering clear of the 30 series FE cards for the H1 and sandwich style SFF cases, due to the design on the cooler.
     
    Yeah the pass through design of the 3080 would not work well but that's outside my intended GPU budget anyway.
     
