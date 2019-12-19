Discussion in 'bit-tech Folding Team' started by Scorpuk, 6 Aug 2016.
Only with a slight overclock:
That single Titan X is faster than most people's entire folding rig!
@Scorpuk - That's a beast
OMG! That's insane power! Only 66C at those clocks? Is that under water?
Thanks all.
This is with the stock cooler and fan running at 100%. After market water blocks not available yet. Don't think I'll do it either.
I've moved it to a farm computer with a GTX970 in it too. Overclock now stable at +220MHz, but temps have gone up to 76°C. Not getting the same PPD I got the first time, but still around 1.2m - 1.5m PPD.
Power Consumption of Titan X (Pascal) + GTX970:
~230W from the GTX970, so ~320W from Titan X (Pascal)
Strongly considering selling 4 of my 970s to fund one one of these whilst I'm doing the next major re-jig my farm over the Christmas holidays. It's completing more work and generating more points than four of my 970s anyway...
I'd hold fire till the GTX 1080Ti comes out at the start of next year (rumours are for a possible release at CES 2017 in January) - should be similar performance, but lower cost.
That is good advice Doc!
I didn't really know where to put this, but decided that it would make an interesting contrast with Scorpuk's Titan X. I'm testing my triple 980 Hydro Coppers in my workstation whilst waiting for the rest of the parts I need to build the new farm machine they are going in. Obviously one air cooled 1080Ti would outperform these three cards and not cost any where near as much to buy or cool, but there is something about the 'old' 980 Hydro Copper cards that I love, and I've always wanted to run three of them in one machine!
I'm very glad to see that they are all running well. I was concerned that the middle card running on a PCI-E x8 slot would under-perform due to the bandwidth hit, but it doesn't seem to be a problem. I did have an hour of panic as I couldn't get the system to boot with the middle card enabled and thought I might have got a faulty one, but it turned out to be a simple BIOS setting (memory low gap set on auto) which has caught me out before when configuring other triple card rigs for the farm, and I got all three up and running once I realized that.
As you can see, all three are overclocked to 1500MHz and the temps are nice and low thanks to the two 360mm radiators and dual pumps. The whole system is pulling between 850-900W from the wall when folding, and I saw it spike to over 1000W a couple of times yesterday. I still need to reinstall the Corsair link module for my freshly replaced AX1200i so that I can keep a close eye on power consumption but let's just say that even in this cold weather, I don't need the heating on in this office!
Nice rig setup Unicorn.
Theres no problem with the PCI-E slot speed as they are not trying to cram grphic data down the bus. I believe you can even get x1 to x16 adaptors and add more if you wanted and it be ok for folding.
Have you tried upping the overclock?
There seems to have been a lot of conflicting info on the effect of PCI-E bandwidth on Folding, but the proof is in the pudding! At the moment my plan is to put these three into a Mastercase Pro 5, but my old HAF-X could become their new home because I might need the two additional expansion slots; I have another 980 HC on the way!
I haven't pushed them past 1500MHz yet because I wanted rock solid stability. From what I've read, they would probably need a custom BIOS to be pushed much further, but I'm happy enough to leave them where they are for now.
Very impressive Unicorn!
Actually I thought from everything I've read that core clock counted more than memory speed or PCI lanes.
Recently saw a SETI build on pcpartpicker using pci-e x1 to pci-e x16 cables to add extra cards.
Rather than post a new thread I thought I'd indulge in some necromancy. I have just acquired a Titan X Pascal (not XP) from a fellow forumite and I'm very pleased to say that on Core22 it is performing on par with or even slightly better than an overclocked 2070 Super. On the same project a 1080Ti is getting circa 1.5M ppd, whereas the Titan and 2070 Supers are all hovering at 1.75-1.8M.
Just to put the info out there. I was a little worried it would disappoint and match the 1080Ti, I'm pleased to have been proven incorrect.
