Discussion in 'Hardware' started by modd1uk, 16 May 2020 at 21:06.
Are they still trading, I could of sworn they stopped but their website is live and taking orders.
Overclockers has their stuff in stock, but their social media hasn't posted for at least a year. Maybe ask overclockers?
https://twitter.com/imersajeweller
Looks like he's a jeweller now.
I believe they're still going, and yeah Justin is now part time there and part time working with a jeweller I think.
Kustoms is local to me and still have some of their cases in stock
Separate names with a comma.