Cases Parvum, still going?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by modd1uk, 16 May 2020 at 21:06.

  1. modd1uk

    modd1uk Well-Known Member

    Are they still trading, I could of sworn they stopped but their website is live and taking orders.
     
    modd1uk, 16 May 2020 at 21:06
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Overclockers has their stuff in stock, but their social media hasn't posted for at least a year. Maybe ask overclockers?
     
    Bloody_Pete, 16 May 2020 at 21:28
  3. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Vault-Tec, 17 May 2020 at 00:37
  4. GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    I believe they're still going, and yeah Justin is now part time there and part time working with a jeweller I think.
     
    GeorgeStorm, 17 May 2020 at 09:36
  5. jamsand

    jamsand Well-Known Member

    Kustoms is local to me and still have some of their cases in stock
     
    jamsand, 17 May 2020 at 09:41
