  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete Pastel DX

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Mod83, 28 Apr 2020 at 13:09.

  1. Mod83

    Mod83 Member

    Joined:
    10 Apr 2019
    Posts:
    51
    Likes Received:
    8
    Ever since we took delivery of the be quiet! Pure Base 500 we have loved it and used it for our recent Pure Pastel build. Not long after we started the project did we hear that there would be a Pure Base 500DX coming, an improved version of the case with some small changes, in particular to the front panel to allow for better air intake.

    [​IMG]
    As soon as we heard about the DX, we were in contact with be quiet! to try and get hold of one as soon as we possibly could. The idea, to transfer Pure Pastel over and make this great little system even better. So here it is, ready for day 1, the launch of the be quiet! Pure Base 500DX and our latest project from start to finish.

    Given that, by the time you read this, this build will be completed and so the whole build log will be posted in one go for you to read through and should be taken in the past tense. This won’t be as in-depth as the original as a lot of the work was completed during the initial build. To see the motherboard painting and other mods then please see the original Pure Pastel build log.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    The layout for Pastel DX will be slightly different, we are planning to drop the GPU in the lower slot and move the pump placement so that it can be seen. We used the Alphacool VPP755 and since we have the Plexi version to match the other components, why not show it off.

    Other changes will come kindly from TeamGroup, supplying new Delta RGB DDR4 3000 4 x 4 GB sticks along with two Delta RGB SSDs. All these new TeamGroup components will also be in white to match the build. As soon as they land we will get them posted in an update.

    For today we have unboxed the new Pure Base 500DX and started stripping down and cleaning parts from the original system. Its the 20th of April today so we only have just over a week to get this one done, that's between completing another build, Mistral, and having to go to work too!
     
    Mod83, 28 Apr 2020 at 13:09
    #1
  2. Mod83

    Mod83 Member

    Joined:
    10 Apr 2019
    Posts:
    51
    Likes Received:
    8
    Time for another update as we move on with the revision of Pure Pastel. We have been stripping down the old system so there are no glory shots here as we just needed to get things moving along quite quickly. We soon got to the point of having both Pure Pastel and the new DX case stripped and ready to transfer over many of the components. TeamGroup has shipped the new RAM and SSDs for the build so they will hopefully be here ready for our next update.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    My better half wasnt too happy with me using the dining room table for swapping over parts, our Alphacool mat helped protect the table a bit and give me a decent work area.

    [​IMG]
    We didn’t really take a look at the Alphacool XT30 240mm radiator before and its paired with the be quiet! Pure Wings 2 120mm fans for the build. With the radiator out it needs a bit of a clean due to dust build-up, something the new DX should help with given the better airflow and dust filtration.

    [​IMG]
    We also used the Alphacool VPP755 for Pure Pastel, this has now been removed from the old system and the mounting brackets will be painted as it will be on show this time around.

    [​IMG]
    Making some progress we have the ASUS X570-E Gaming, AMD 3700X and Pure Wings 2 120mm fans all moved over to the new case. We do need to change the orientation of the Alphacool CPU block for our loop though and reapply thermal paste while we are at it.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Next up was to bang in the ASUS RTX 2060 to gauge what we had in mind would work. We asked TeamGroup for two SSDs with the plan being to fill both of the front bays. While playing around though, the Alphacool pump would not fit where we had in mind so we to use one of the available bays to mount it. We have also dropped the GPU into the lower slot to make the bottom SSD bay more visible and add some more room for the loop.

    [​IMG]
    For today I will leave you with a picture of some of the Alphacool fittings we will be using after they have been cleaned up. Hopefully our next update will have most of the loop installed and bring you some info on the parts coming from TeamGroup.

    [​IMG]
     
    Mod83, 28 Apr 2020 at 13:10
    #2
  3. Mod83

    Mod83 Member

    Joined:
    10 Apr 2019
    Posts:
    51
    Likes Received:
    8
    New parts have landed! TeamGroup was kind enough to send over 4x 4 GB Delta RGB DDR4 3000 in white for this build along with a pair of their Delta RGB 5V SSDs at 250 GB capacity.
    We have worked on loads of projects with TeamGroup now and love both the look and performance of their products.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Having these components all in white really help to tie the build together and its something when we originally built Pure Pastel we wished we had to hand.
    The SSDs will add additional lighting to the build and make the Mayhems coolant even more vibrant than it already is.

    [​IMG]

    We are also really happy with the pump placement to make it a feature but we wished it was an RGB block to add to the effect on the build.
    The mounts have been painted and it will soon be time to run some pipework. Our next update will include our reservoir placement and a few other details but we will almost be ready to fill the loop and get the system finished.
     
    Mod83, 28 Apr 2020 at 13:10
    #3
  4. Mod83

    Mod83 Member

    Joined:
    10 Apr 2019
    Posts:
    51
    Likes Received:
    8
    Pastel DX is really getting close now, we have our pump and reservoir in place and have our TeamGroup SSD fitted. I have started to run the tubing, but there's not much to run, to be honest with the longest part being a single 90 from the GPU to the radiator. We have used a combination of Alphacool fittings around the pump to allow for clean runs. I don’t like running short 90s because they don’t seem to look right without a few inches on either side, it’s like the curve looks like it continues into the fitting.

    [​IMG]
    Running in this configuration also helps keep the GPU from sagging, the Alphacool fittings rest just nicely on the basement shroud to keep it nice and level. On the original Pure Pastel, we used a display dowel in chrome, screwed to the bulkhead to keep our GPU nice and flat. To change things up our reservoir now mounts vertically above the GPU, I think this is a different approach and adds a focal point to this build.

    The back of this build is pretty much done too, all our cables are in and we will be running an Antec fan hub to control both our fans and lighting, including the included lights on the Pure Base 500DX. I will spend the rest of today finishing up and getting the system leak-tested, it's Sunday the 26th today so only a couple of days until launch.

    Sorry, it's such a short update but it will be worth waiting to see the final system, we promise!
     
    Mod83, 28 Apr 2020 at 13:11
    #4
  5. Mod83

    Mod83 Member

    Joined:
    10 Apr 2019
    Posts:
    51
    Likes Received:
    8
    That’s it then, we are done, here it is!

    [​IMG]
    The Pure Base 500DX on launch day with a completed revamp of our Pure Pastel Build! We cannot thank be quiet! enough for getting this case to us before release.

    As a showcase build, the specs are as following;

    • be quiet! Pure base 500DX
    • be quiet! Pure Wings 2 120mm PWM Fans x6
    • ASUS X570-E Strix Gaming
    • AMD 3700X
    • TeamGroup Delta RGB 4 x 4GB 3000 MHz
    • TeamGroup Delta RGB SSD 250 GB
    • ASUS RTX2060 06G
    • Alphacool XT30 240mm Radiator
    • Alphacool Eisblock XPX Aurora CPU Block
    • Alphacool Eisblock GPX-N Plexi Light RTX GPU Block & Backplate
    • Alphacool Cape Corp Coolplex HF Metall 15 Custom End Caps
    • Alphacool Fittings
    • Mayhems Pastel V2 – Blue Premixed
    • Custom BitFenix cable extensions
    • EVGA 850W G+
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    So another project crossed off the list. We love how this turned out, compared to Pure Pastel though, we are not sure which one we would take over the other.
    We shot this in both white and blue RGB for a bit of variation and the blue really makes the system pop.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    We have also done a review of this case and can tell you, as always, the quality from be quiet! is fantastic.
    The Pure Base 500DX really is a lovely little case and I am sure that we will most certainly be putting together another build in one sometime in the future.
     
    Mod83, 28 Apr 2020 at 13:12
    #5
    Sam__ and idpcmods like this.
  6. idpcmods

    idpcmods Member

    Joined:
    30 Jun 2015
    Posts:
    35
    Likes Received:
    9
    Nice one bud
     
    idpcmods, 28 Apr 2020 at 20:35
    #6

Share This Page