I have a million and one network cables, but very few that are the exact lengths I'd ideally want. I've bought custom length cables in the past and, to be honest, the cost of a few easily outstrip (heh) the price of a cable making kit. So, in an effort to reduce cable clutter, I thought about grabbing a kit and having a go at making my own. There are loads of basic kits on Amazon, like this or this, but I wouldn't know trash from acceptable. Obviously, these will hardly be the epitome of quality tools, but I don't see them getting worn out anytime soon. I don't want to be pointed at some stupidly expensive kits - I'd prefer to keep the cost below 30-40 quid ideally, but my budget isn't fixed. Can any of you network engineer types - basically anyone with a lot of experience making up their own cables suggest something reasonable? Or, if the basic kits are ok for your average tinkerer, is there an additional little tool that you'd absolutely recommend adding to a kit? [edit] I should add that part of my network is 10gig and I know the cables are of different construction, but I'm assuming the tools are the same? Thanks