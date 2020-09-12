Hi All, I'm after recommendations for a new pc monitor to pair with my current GPU, an MSI RTX 2070 Ventus GP. I currently use a Dell u2724m (I think), which is 1920*1200, and an IPS panel. I think I'm after a 1440p (2k?) Screen, with gsync perhapse, and 144hz. Main uses are for gaming and editing of my 2k drone video's and photo's. Budget is up to £600 but I'd prefer £300-350 of possible but I'm open to recommendations. To start off I was looking at: https://www.scan.co.uk/products/27-...2560x1440-srgb-5ms-350cd-m-hdmi-2xdisplayport https://www.scan.co.uk/products/27-...65hz-1ms-freesync-1500r-30001-400cd-m-hdmi-dp https://www.scan.co.uk/products/27-...0x1440-144hz-1ms-freesync-400cd-m-hdmi-dp-usb