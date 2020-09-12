  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by DeckerdBR, 12 Sep 2020

    Hi All,
    I'm after recommendations for a new pc monitor to pair with my current GPU, an MSI RTX 2070 Ventus GP.

    I currently use a Dell u2724m (I think), which is 1920*1200, and an IPS panel.

    I think I'm after a 1440p (2k?) Screen, with gsync perhapse, and 144hz.

    Main uses are for gaming and editing of my 2k drone video's and photo's.

    Budget is up to £600 but I'd prefer £300-350 of possible but I'm open to recommendations.

    To start off I was looking at:
    https://www.scan.co.uk/products/27-...2560x1440-srgb-5ms-350cd-m-hdmi-2xdisplayport

    https://www.scan.co.uk/products/27-...65hz-1ms-freesync-1500r-30001-400cd-m-hdmi-dp

    https://www.scan.co.uk/products/27-...0x1440-144hz-1ms-freesync-400cd-m-hdmi-dp-usb
     
