Phone Upgrade - Motorola One Zoom?

(Wait, we don't have a "mobile" or "phone" prefix 'ere? Swizz.) I'm currently rocking a Huawei P9, which is stuck on Android 7.0 (unless you live in China, in which case you can enjoy the heady heights of Android 8.0) and hasn't had a security update since... June 2018(!). Looking at upgrades, the key thing I want is a decent camera - that way I can potentially cover events without having to dig out the SLR, at least for online coverage. Front-runner at the moment is the Motorola One Zoom, which costs £370 and has a four-lens camera that does normal shots, 2x telephoto, 0.5x wide-angle, and depth sensing - which should cover pretty much everything except back-of-the-crowd stage shots and macro stuff. Anyone got one? Thoughts? Better alternatives? Don't fancy a Huawei again, given that I had to replace the battery on this one 'cos it'd make the thing crash and claim it had zero charge every other week - and what a faff that was, I ended up bruising the LCD panel trying to prize the battery away from the glue holding it in place - and there's the whole Thou Shalt Not Google thing going on at the moment. I'm also not interested in £800-plus premium-grade stuff - £400's pretty much my limit, and it'd be nice if I could get a four-year lifespan out of it.