So, i updated my machine last year purposely for a work machine. I'm a web developer and work a lot in photoshop & dreamweaver along with various other apps but I have been coming across an annoying slowdown when in both Photoshop and Dreamweaver. Within photoshop it's pretty random but I understand i'm being a bit vague with this but any suggestions would be apprecited. Here's my current setup; PROCESSOR: i7 8700k @ 4.8Ghz All Core on AIO RAM: 16GB 3000 Ram GFX: MSI GTX 750 TI HDD: 1x 500GB M.2, 1x 500GB SATA SSD, 2x 3TB 7200 HDD NETWORK: WIRED