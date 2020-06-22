  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Photoshop Performance Lagging

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by WarrenJ, 22 Jun 2020 at 13:29.

    So, i updated my machine last year purposely for a work machine.

    I'm a web developer and work a lot in photoshop & dreamweaver along with various other apps but I have been coming across an annoying slowdown when in both Photoshop and Dreamweaver. Within photoshop it's pretty random but

    I understand i'm being a bit vague with this but any suggestions would be apprecited.

    Here's my current setup;

    PROCESSOR: i7 8700k @ 4.8Ghz All Core on AIO
    RAM: 16GB 3000 Ram
    GFX: MSI GTX 750 TI
    HDD: 1x 500GB M.2, 1x 500GB SATA SSD, 2x 3TB 7200 HDD
    NETWORK: WIRED
     
