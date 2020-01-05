With a large caveat. I have the official Raspberry PoE hat. It has a dinky little loud as fan on it, and the only way to make it liveable is to set it to only come on at 70c. Which I don't like. So I'm looking at cases that either act as a heatsink and allow the poe hat to still fit either with the fan on or off. Or replaced with a noctua thing because I saw one that was dinky and used by a YouTube guy so I know the pi can power it. Buuut pi cases are a minefield, and I don't know what will and won't fit the poe hat. The website isn't helpful, it claims that four cases will fit and all four of them are basically the standard case and have no additional cooling functions. Anyone got any suggestions of brands to look at that might (not above some .. massaging to make things fit) have what I want/need?