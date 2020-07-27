  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'General' started by GeorgeStorm, 27 Jul 2020 at 13:03.

  GeorgeStorm

    Hi all,
    Looking to slim the herd a little and sell a dewar (or two) and was planning on making them collection only/could personally deliver for cost but thought I'd check postage services, and it seems I was correct the price can be pretty crazy due to the size/weight.

    Any recommendations for carriers to look at? (potential package is bigger than 20kg, 55x55x70 which seems to be roughly the cut off for ParcelForce and the point at which UPS gets crazy).

    If it is less than those dimensions it looks like it'll be around £30 which is doable, just wondered if there are other carriers I should have a look at.

    Thanks
     
    GeorgeStorm, 27 Jul 2020 at 13:03
  Gareth Halfacree

    Hermes Light and Large does up to 30kg, 2x1.8x1.8m with a maximum "length+girth" <fnarr-fnarr> of 4.2m. £29.99 including VAT, but insurance is extra.
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 27 Jul 2020 at 13:54
