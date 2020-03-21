Hey all, Hope everyone is keeping safe and well in these extraordinary times. As the reality of extended WFH and home schooling starts to bite, I am in need of a printer. I dug out my ancient HP inkjet but tragically it is pining for the fjords, merely resting, an ex-printer. So I'm in the market for a new device but I suspect things have moved on considerably in the last 15 or so years I will need to print out a fair amount of schoolwork for the kids, so probably closer to dozens of pages a week rather than hundreds. Am I right in thinking that a laser would be the way to go? Back in the day they were extortionately expensive to buy compared to inkjets but caught up quickly depending on volume. Are colour lasers still much more expensive to buy and run than mono? I'm thinking that a colour laser printer would be ideal, but a mono one would be fine if it's a lot cheaper. I'm also looking for something that isn't brutally expensive to run (if such a thing exists). Oh, and wireless printing would be absolutely ideal as my WFH setup has turned what used to be a relatively tidy desk area into a nightmare of overcrowding and cable spaghetti, so I'd like to relegate the printer to another area. I'm not overly fussed about things like automatic duplex printing or scanning/copying. Does anyone have any suggestions or recommendations, please? Budget is... flexible, within reason - let's say £150 - but I'm not keen on spending money unnecessarily in these uncertain economic times! Thanking you kindly in advance Take care of yourselves. Bawjaws