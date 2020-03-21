  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Printer recommendation

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by bawjaws, 21 Mar 2020 at 11:58.

  bawjaws

    bawjaws

    Hey all,

    Hope everyone is keeping safe and well in these extraordinary times.

    As the reality of extended WFH and home schooling starts to bite, I am in need of a printer. I dug out my ancient HP inkjet but tragically it is pining for the fjords, merely resting, an ex-printer. So I'm in the market for a new device but I suspect things have moved on considerably in the last 15 or so years :D

    I will need to print out a fair amount of schoolwork for the kids, so probably closer to dozens of pages a week rather than hundreds. Am I right in thinking that a laser would be the way to go? Back in the day they were extortionately expensive to buy compared to inkjets but caught up quickly depending on volume. Are colour lasers still much more expensive to buy and run than mono?

    I'm thinking that a colour laser printer would be ideal, but a mono one would be fine if it's a lot cheaper. I'm also looking for something that isn't brutally expensive to run (if such a thing exists). Oh, and wireless printing would be absolutely ideal as my WFH setup has turned what used to be a relatively tidy desk area into a nightmare of overcrowding and cable spaghetti, so I'd like to relegate the printer to another area. I'm not overly fussed about things like automatic duplex printing or scanning/copying.

    Does anyone have any suggestions or recommendations, please? Budget is... flexible, within reason - let's say £150 - but I'm not keen on spending money unnecessarily in these uncertain economic times!

    Thanking you kindly in advance :) Take care of yourselves.

    Bawjaws
     
    bawjaws, 21 Mar 2020 at 11:58
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    Laser printers are great quality, but only make economic sense for SMB; good inkjets will be perfectly serviceable.

    Factoring in that even duplex is now stock on a lot of units, you can probably get a unit you'd have expected to pay close to a grand for, ~15yrs ago.
     
    Jeff Hine, 21 Mar 2020 at 12:04
  Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad

    I'd disagree - lasers or LED printers can be suuuuper cheap to run and very economical for moderate home use, and they're not too expensive to buy either these days (though oddly, they're more now than when I got my colour laser 10 years ago). You can pick something up worth having for your £150 budget (both colour and wireless for around that or perhaps a smidge more, but you can give up colour and save a few quid), but for reasonable running costs, make sure you buy one that has a decent selection of 3rd party toner available.

    For very, very low use, some inkjets have a free tier of ink-on-demand, but with the volumes you expect to print you'll be paying, quite a bit in all likelihood. And unlike budget inkjet carts, which IME are a bit ropey in terms of quality, I've never had any complaints about budget toner at £20 for a full set, and it lasts foreeeeeeeever. Basically.
     
    Mister_Tad, 21 Mar 2020 at 12:17
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    Our most recent acquisition on this front came in 'under budget', IIRC... a HP OJP 7720; wide-format A3.

    Probably OTT, but...

    EDIT:
    If you end up keeping a laser for a long enough time to have to replace the drum, make sure it doesn't cost as much as the printer TO replace.
     
    Jeff Hine, 21 Mar 2020 at 12:26
    Jeff Hine, 21 Mar 2020 at 12:26
  Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad

    You can get inkjets for peanuts, but once you get through the included low-capacity carts, ongoing costs with moderate printing levels will soon outstrip that of a laser.
     
    Mister_Tad, 21 Mar 2020 at 12:33
  bawjaws

    bawjaws

    Thanks for the replies, gents :)

    This was my thinking behind opting for laser over inkjet - I've been stung by the TCO of inkjets before. I think my HP printer was £30 and replacement ink carts were £40 for black and £45 for colour. And of course the bundling carts were only 10% of the capacity of the replacements. Added up very quickly.

    Are there any specific brands or models where this is or isn't the case? Or any brands that are good or to avoid in general? My printer knowledge is absolutely zilch these days!
     
    bawjaws, 21 Mar 2020 at 12:43
  Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad

    My knowledge of 3rd party toner only extends to Dell printers, and you won't find one of those these days.

    I'd cruise amazon for toner sets and check out reviews, and look for a printer that matches toner that appears to be up to scratch, and then google for accounts of using 3rd party toner in said printer as well - unfortunately I can't be more helpful on that front. All are not created equally, just as there will be printers out there where budget toner is indistinguishable from OEM toner, there will undoubtedly be ones where it's a train wreck.
     
    Mister_Tad, 21 Mar 2020 at 12:49
