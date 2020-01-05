  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Project Anubis

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by PandaMom, 12 Nov 2019.

  1. PandaMom

    PandaMom New Member

    Joined:
    24 Nov 2018
    Posts:
    8
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hey guys, this is my first project log and my first time modifying my case. I technically started this project back in May, but that was a whole different idea and case. I couldn't decide on a case for the longest time and I was flip flopping back and forth between cases, much to the disdain of my ex-boyfriend. I actually bought the main bits of hardware from him; the Asus Rampage VI Extreme, a G.Skill Trident Z 8x8 kit of ram, and a Founders Edition 1080ti with a Swiftech Komodo gpu block already installed. The case I finally decided to go with is the Raijintek Enyo, and this thing is a beast, she weighs 42-43 pounds (21 kilos) empty.
     
    PandaMom, 12 Nov 2019
    #1
  2. PandaMom

    PandaMom New Member

    Joined:
    24 Nov 2018
    Posts:
    8
    Likes Received:
    0
    This is the case after I put it together, it took like 20 mins at most and it came flat packed, maybe Ikea should partner with them lol

    [​IMG]


    And I wanted to see what it looked like with the motherboard in, and it makes EAtx look small with how much room there still is

    [​IMG]
     
    PandaMom, 12 Nov 2019
    #2
  3. PandaMom

    PandaMom New Member

    Joined:
    24 Nov 2018
    Posts:
    8
    Likes Received:
    0
    I ordered some materials that I've never worked with before and they came in the other day. I ordered 2 6061 sheets of aluminum, about 1/8th of an inch thick and 22"x6" from MidwestSteelSupply. The acrylic I ordered from TAPPlastics and I ordered two sheets of 410x320mm acrylic and it's 3mm thick. Both of the orders took about 4-5 days to arrive to my apartment.

    upload_2019-11-12_12-44-37.png

    [​IMG]

    I need to trim down the second piece so they sit flush together, then drill and paint them.
     

    Attached Files:

    PandaMom, 12 Nov 2019
    #3
  4. Hardbox

    Hardbox Member

    Joined:
    14 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    51
    Likes Received:
    6
    following, project with Egyptian name should be very cool
     
    Hardbox, 13 Nov 2019
    #4
  5. PandaMom

    PandaMom New Member

    Joined:
    24 Nov 2018
    Posts:
    8
    Likes Received:
    0
    There's been a slight change of plans with Anubis. I traded my 7940x for a 9600k (planning on upgrading to the 9900k later), the Gigabyte Aorus Master z390 mobo, and 2 480gb Kingston m.2's. I also sold the Asus Rampage VI Extreme motherboard for 200 dollars (I paid 200 for it) and an all chrome Heatkiller cpu block that he pre-lapped. This also requires me to change gold color I was planning on using to nickle/chrome, which is perfectly fine.
     
    PandaMom, 15 Nov 2019
    #5
  6. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,650
    Likes Received:
    766
    Is that long sheet mirrored? if it is, be aware it's probably extruded plexi and handles different from the cast. It has a lower melting point. Jig and scroll saws melt it easily.
     
    Cheapskate, 16 Nov 2019
    #6
  7. PandaMom

    PandaMom New Member

    Joined:
    24 Nov 2018
    Posts:
    8
    Likes Received:
    0
    It's just regular extruded acrylic, and I'm actually not using it I decided to just use the big sheets for the motherboard tray cover. As well as just the aluminum sheets to reinforce the bottom part
     
    PandaMom, 16 Nov 2019
    #7
  8. PandaMom

    PandaMom New Member

    Joined:
    24 Nov 2018
    Posts:
    8
    Likes Received:
    0
    I'm an idiot lol, the long "mirrored" part is actually the aluminum sheet
     
    PandaMom, 17 Nov 2019
    #8
  9. pcroombrasil

    pcroombrasil Member

    Joined:
    27 Nov 2017
    Posts:
    53
    Likes Received:
    9
    show
     
    pcroombrasil, 18 Nov 2019
    #9
  10. PandaMom

    PandaMom New Member

    Joined:
    24 Nov 2018
    Posts:
    8
    Likes Received:
    0
    This is from when I was using gold paint to accent stuff. I pre-drilled the holes so once I sand, prime and paint it, and grind down the other sheet (same size) they're going to look the same

    [​IMG]

    This is also from when I left an acrylic sheet outside because I forgot to bring it in, after I decided to use the aluminum instead. It rained all day and it finally went below freezing. [​IMG]
     
    PandaMom, 18 Nov 2019
    #10
  11. PandaMom

    PandaMom New Member

    Joined:
    24 Nov 2018
    Posts:
    8
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hey guys, sorry about no updates for a while. I had some stuff come up and I also took that time and rethought out my plan for this build. I sold some of the hardware and used that money to buy the other parts. I sold the 7940x and the motherboard, and some of the watercooling hardware. I bought new fittings and tubing (going from 12 mm to 14mm), a 9900k (I got this on a family trip to Kansas and we stopped at the Microcenter there), and the Asus Maximus XI Extreme motherboard.

    For the overall build I also changed the color scheme to silver and blue from gold and blue. I'm ordering new acrylic to use as a new motherboard tray and to cover all the unnecessary holes in the case. I also am either going to sleeve my own cables or go with Cablemod custom cables, I did buy a premade kit from Cablemod for now though. I'll admit that I wasn't expecting this build to take so long, but I want to do this right. I also got a new job and I actually have weekends off (or at least Saturday off, I have Dnd on Sundays) and a set schedule.
     
    PandaMom, 5 Jan 2020 at 01:51
    #11

Share This Page