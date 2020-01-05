Hey guys, this is my first project log and my first time modifying my case. I technically started this project back in May, but that was a whole different idea and case. I couldn't decide on a case for the longest time and I was flip flopping back and forth between cases, much to the disdain of my ex-boyfriend. I actually bought the main bits of hardware from him; the Asus Rampage VI Extreme, a G.Skill Trident Z 8x8 kit of ram, and a Founders Edition 1080ti with a Swiftech Komodo gpu block already installed. The case I finally decided to go with is the Raijintek Enyo, and this thing is a beast, she weighs 42-43 pounds (21 kilos) empty.