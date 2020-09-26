  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – Complete Project Bioreactor ☢️

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Cristianodanna mod, 26 Sep 2020 at 06:49.

    Hi all, Unfortunately due to lack of time I had not had the possibility to upload the work log for this project, but I will put the final photos directly.


    everything was built by me, with aluminum and plexiglass materials.


    good vision to everyone. The photographs were taken by me due to covid and no one can come into my house!



    Thanks all my sponsor.

    Bitspower International Co., Ltd. Watercooling
    Intel 9900ks special edition
    RIOTORO PSU/periferal
    S3plus Technologies RAM and ssd
    ASRock Z390 Phantom gaming 7/Vga Rx590 OC 8gb Phantom gaming


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
