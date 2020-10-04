  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete Project BOX CS GO

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by pcroombrasil, 4 Oct 2020 at 18:11.

    Project Box Counter Strike GO

    This project came up with a partnership between PCROOMBRASIL and Aorus.
    When discussing ideas, it was exposed by the company Aorus that they would like to use a game box as a project theme.
    After seeing many boxes, I chose to see which one would fit better with my ideas, so when I saw the CS GO box I saw that it would certainly look better with my ideas.
    [​IMG]

    They liked the idea but asked that the part of the AK47 be lit up too.

    Then the challenge started, how would I create this project and what material would I use. I started to think about how he would delight and surprise, I wanted a project that everyone would talk about and comment on, so I thought about creating something that could be used as a MEME, like “look what I got in the cs go box”, or things like that. A box with a folding lid would be easy to assemble, but in my head I found it embarrassing to have to go into it and open the lid. It was then that I remembered a video I saw in the police groups (for those who don't know, I'm a police officer in Brazil), there was an American showing him the voice command to Alexa, and then a secret compartment comes out of a bench that makes you available many weapons:



    I thought to myself, wow, if I could build something like that, it would be surreal, I would give the command “alexa, i need a pc gamer” and a top project would come up out of the box.

    I assembled the appearance of the project in 3D and sent it to AORUS, they agreed on the spot.


    Well I had already committed myself to the company to do the project and now I had to bear the consequences, even without knowing where to start kkkkk.

    First I studied the space needed to put everything inside, I was blind to the conclusion that with a 1000mmx450mmx350mm box I would be able to do what I want.

    The material was difficult to decide, after all the mdf would be facial and cheap but the finish would not be so good, I went to talk to a friend who works with acrylic and he told me that for 500 dollars he would be able to deliver me the necessary material for the project, I didn't believe it and I even argued with him insisting that it wouldn't be enough hehe, he insisted that it would work. So we made a deal, I paid him 550 dollars and if I used more material it would come out of his pocket kkkk and he agreed. Poor kkk passed a little, but agreement is agreement, thankfully he's a very good friend of mine.

    Well then it was decided, the whole structure will be in acrylic. In my head I consider myself a guy who has cool ideas, but I'm a cool guy compared to the geniuses I see around. It's not Alex.

    It took me a week to do the 3D drawing, and I really wanted to follow more or less what was there. So I used it as a way to show other companies the project itself. With a lot of luck I got
     
    pcroombrasil, 4 Oct 2020 at 18:11
