Project Box Counter Strike GO This project came up with a partnership between PCROOMBRASIL and Aorus. When discussing ideas, it was exposed by the company Aorus that they would like to use a game box as a project theme. After seeing many boxes, I chose to see which one would fit better with my ideas, so when I saw the CS GO box I saw that it would certainly look better with my ideas. They liked the idea but asked that the part of the AK47 be lit up too. Then the challenge started, how would I create this project and what material would I use. I started to think about how he would delight and surprise, I wanted a project that everyone would talk about and comment on, so I thought about creating something that could be used as a MEME, like “look what I got in the cs go box”, or things like that. A box with a folding lid would be easy to assemble, but in my head I found it embarrassing to have to go into it and open the lid. It was then that I remembered a video I saw in the police groups (for those who don't know, I'm a police officer in Brazil), there was an American showing him the voice command to Alexa, and then a secret compartment comes out of a bench that makes you available many weapons: I thought to myself, wow, if I could build something like that, it would be surreal, I would give the command “alexa, i need a pc gamer” and a top project would come up out of the box. I assembled the appearance of the project in 3D and sent it to AORUS, they agreed on the spot. Well I had already committed myself to the company to do the project and now I had to bear the consequences, even without knowing where to start kkkkk. First I studied the space needed to put everything inside, I was blind to the conclusion that with a 1000mmx450mmx350mm box I would be able to do what I want. The material was difficult to decide, after all the mdf would be facial and cheap but the finish would not be so good, I went to talk to a friend who works with acrylic and he told me that for 500 dollars he would be able to deliver me the necessary material for the project, I didn't believe it and I even argued with him insisting that it wouldn't be enough hehe, he insisted that it would work. So we made a deal, I paid him 550 dollars and if I used more material it would come out of his pocket kkkk and he agreed. Poor kkk passed a little, but agreement is agreement, thankfully he's a very good friend of mine. Well then it was decided, the whole structure will be in acrylic. In my head I consider myself a guy who has cool ideas, but I'm a cool guy compared to the geniuses I see around. It's not Alex. It took me a week to do the 3D drawing, and I really wanted to follow more or less what was there. So I used it as a way to show other companies the project itself. With a lot of luck I got