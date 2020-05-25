Project overview: My wife has started started a business on etsy which requires manipulation of vector graphics, and then bitmap graphics in quite high detail (like 4800 x 2400 DPI prints) then needs to be cut out with a cnc knife plotter. Her current machine is from 2012 and could use a refresh, but before plopping down a good chunk of money we have hit some road blocks. 3 weeks ago I dropped 400$ on a new starter for my car, then 2 weeks later my car's AC went out (in the southern USA so its hot and humid as balls). Then our water heater started peeing all over my garage workshop floor, AND I had about 350$ worth of dental work already scheduled (its been a crap month in terms of money) . so her spanking new ryzen 3000X system just got put on the back burner, but I had already started a little bit. So after a discussion we are going to meet in the middle, pushing her machine to what it can do and preparing for an upgrade later this year. Her current machine is as follows Intel i7 3770K stock box cooler running out of the box clocks 24GB DDR 3 running 1666Mhz though its good for at least 1866 (matched pairs patriot viper 2x4GB 2x 8 GB) EVGA Geforce GTX 980 Superclocked (this was to go in the new machine anyway, as we are only driving a 1920x1200 dell ultrasharp anyway and to just match the performance is a good chunk of money) not too bad right? but the case this machine is in was designed to run at best a 2006 era dual core, so its entire ventilation system is 2x 80 mm fans, and under full load it will physically sting you with heat if you touch the back IO section intel stock cooler and it will thermal throttle before hitting single core boost 3770K stock clocks, 1866Mhz ram running 1666mhz mechanical hard drive Project Goals: Take a fairly inexpensive case with decent airflow and transfer system to it Pack said case with 120mm fans and create a positive pressure system Replace stock cooler with a tower cooler (do not want liquid in wife's computer) also compatible with AM4 for the short term future Explore and exploit overclocking potential of computer Try to transfer system to M2 Drive with an PCI express adapter and use said drive on future system Make it look OG Pimp Baller, cause that's what we do That's what I am starting with That is what I am moving to, but trust me its not that simple ... I never make things simple