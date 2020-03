Spoiler: Front panel rough design

Hi guys!I've been modding pc since 2013 but took a break and just recently started again. NZXT sent me an H1 case to mod. The idea of the project is to make a custom front panel with ventilation holes by the gpu to replace the tempered glass.You can find a rough design here, the lines on the right are the ventilation holes. It should improve the ventilation a lot.The build is sponsored by NZXT, AMD and TeamGroup for now, but more companies might join, in bold the sponsored hardwareHardware list (TBC)CPU:MB: Asus ROG STRIX B450-IGPU: TBCSSD:HDD: WD BLUE 2.5 1TBRAM:CASE:Will follow up with updates soon, I've ordered what I needed to start modding but the coronavirus situation is slowing down the shipments a bit.Here's few pictures of the H1 compared to the H200i, this thing is small!