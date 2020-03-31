Hi guys! I've been modding pc since 2013 but took a break and just recently started again. NZXT sent me an H1 case to mod. The idea of the project is to make a custom front panel with ventilation holes by the gpu to replace the tempered glass. You can find a rough design here, the lines on the right are the ventilation holes. It should improve the ventilation a lot. Spoiler: Front panel rough design The build is sponsored by NZXT, AMD and TeamGroup for now, but more companies might join , in bold the sponsored hardware Hardware list (TBC) CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X MB: Asus ROG STRIX B450-I GPU: TBC SSD: TEAMGROUP MP34 1TB HDD: WD BLUE 2.5 1TB RAM: T-FORCE DARK Z ALPHA DDR4 3600 MHz 16 GB CASE: NZXT H1 Will follow up with updates soon, I've ordered what I needed to start modding but the coronavirus situation is slowing down the shipments a bit. Here's few pictures of the H1 compared to the H200i, this thing is small! Stay tuned!