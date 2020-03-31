  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Project H1

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Mark011, 31 Mar 2020 at 19:02.

  1. Mark011

    Mark011 Member

    Joined:
    18 Jan 2015
    Posts:
    97
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hi guys!

    I've been modding pc since 2013 but took a break and just recently started again. NZXT sent me an H1 case to mod. The idea of the project is to make a custom front panel with ventilation holes by the gpu to replace the tempered glass.

    You can find a rough design here, the lines on the right are the ventilation holes. It should improve the ventilation a lot.

    [​IMG]

    The build is sponsored by NZXT, AMD and TeamGroup for now, but more companies might join :), in bold the sponsored hardware

    Hardware list (TBC)

    CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
    MB: Asus ROG STRIX B450-I
    GPU: TBC
    SSD: TEAMGROUP MP34 1TB
    HDD: WD BLUE 2.5 1TB
    RAM: T-FORCE DARK Z ALPHA DDR4 3600 MHz 16 GB
    CASE: NZXT H1

    Will follow up with updates soon, I've ordered what I needed to start modding but the coronavirus situation is slowing down the shipments a bit.

    Here's few pictures of the H1 compared to the H200i, this thing is small!

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    Stay tuned!
     
    Last edited: 31 Mar 2020 at 19:15
    Mark011, 31 Mar 2020 at 19:02
    #1

