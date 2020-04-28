Hi All - I have ordered a Thermaltake Level 20XT as my new project. The rig will be used as a general use/benchmarking/gaming rig for extreme online NooB PWNage!!! Now the case in it's basic form is gorgeous with all that glass, add some RGB lighting and it looks the mutts nutts. However all that glass restricts air flow, so my goal is improve air flow into this beauty. I plan on doing this by making a mesh front panel, with two 200mm fans behind it, raise the overall height up a bit with some taller feet and add some 140mm fans to the floor of the case. With some additional 140mm fans blowing cold air over the MB. A 140mm rear fan and 200mm roof fan will act as exhaust fans. The component cooling will be handled externally by a Watercool MO-RA3 360mm heat exchanger, with 8x 180mm fans in a push/pull config. So installing rads will not be an issue. I plan on getting a custom Acrylic reservoir made up which will be split in two, one cold side / one hot side. Each side will have a Swiftech MCP35X pump attached to it. I currently have this set-up in my CM Cosmos II case, along with all of the other components. I will use flexible tubing as it's more convenient for keeping the modular aspect to this case, as I'm forever swapping hardware and like the flexibility and ease of fast strip-downs. Tech Spec; i9-9900X Asus Rampage VI Extreme Trident Z RGB 3600Mhz CL16 32GB RAMM WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe's x3 EVGA 1080Ti FTW3 BeQuiet Dark Pro 11 1200W Custom cables Custom fan grills Lots of mesh Cooling; Watercool Heatkiller IV CPU block Watercool MBX VRM block EKWB RGB GPU Block Custom Reservoirs Koolance QD3 quick disconnects Masterkleer Tubing Mayhems X1 UV Coolant EKWB fittings Watercool MO-RA3 cooler Raijnitek RGB fans - Iris 140mm + Anemi 200mm Enermax Apolish 180mm fans TBC.................... Pic of current rig attached;