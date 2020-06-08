Hi! So this isn't my first mod, but first that I'm doing a build log for. Also, this isn't a normal build log, what you might be used to here. This log will contain: - building whole setup (whole room, cable management, custom wooden desk, decoration) - building custom open-air wooden "case" for my GF's PC - building my own system, that will be custom watercooled and integrated into the custom desk Everyone should find a little bit of inspiration here. It has been a couple of months in the making and now I'm getting into finishing it all. I'll quite busy this month so I don't know how much will I be able to get done, but I really want to have the setup done by the end of July. First I want to get into the specs of both machines, so we can start off with a little bit of tech. GF's PC (aircooled, open air, 1080p machine) i5 7600K + Dark Rock Pro 3 MSI Z170 XPower Titanium 8GB Patriot Viper DDR4 @3200MHz CL16 (i think) GTX 1060 3GB (I may swap it out for something more powerful, not sure yet) + Prolimatech MK-26 (with 2 Enermax 120mm White Cluster fans) 2x 240GB SATA SSDs (I might add some NVMe, not sure yet) Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 550W + some white cable extensions My PC (watercooled, built into a desk) i5 7600K ASUS Maximus IX Extreme 16GB HyperX Savage (will OC after finishing the build) AMD Vega 64 (I want to power-mod or flash LC BIOS onto the card and push it to 1080 Ti territory) Samsung 860 Evo 512GB + 1TB WD Black (may add NVMe, not sure yet) Enermax Platimax 1350W + custom MODDIY cables The watercooling HW: CPU: Bitspower Monoblock GPU: AquaCool Stixion B-440 (custom Czech CPU water block, quite good actually, modded to fit on Vega, I have one XSPC Raystorm GPU around but modding that to fit on Vega would be more hassle) Reservoir: Cawedog Cyklon-1 (also custom Czech res., whirlpool design, with one integrated 10mm led diode, looks super cool with good flow Pumps: 2x Laing DDC-1T Plus (Both modded to 3-Pin only so I can power them from MB, this MB has two 3A designated Pump 4 pin headers ) Radiators: Alphacool XT45 360 (+ 6x AeroCool Shark White - Push/Pull), Modded radiator from a Fridge I believe (fully passive, copper cubing + aluminum fins, big and thick, loads of cooling performance, had him for some time) Lots of mix and match fittings, adapters (45° as well as 90° ones) Also, note that this is a SOFT TUBING build. I could have done partly hardline, but I wanted to reuse fittings from my last desk build. I haven't done rigid tubing yet and I don't want to get into it yet, maybe in my next build. But I want to make it like hardline, partly, mostly straight and clean runs, lots of adapters, you'll see. So those are the PC specs I'll be working with. So now let's get into the whole room and PC layout. So this is how the room looked like before. I've changed out the carpet (still in the fitting process, I'm letting it just lie for a couple of days before final sutting) and I repainted the walls. (You can also see a basis for a new chandelier (all custom made by myself - acacia wood) The layout of the room should look something like this: So for the L-shaped table, I bought acacia wooden worktops. they were 240cm x 60cm x 2,7cm. I bought 3 of them and used almost every inch of them. (Ignore the Czech writing, I'm Czech and I mostly plan things out in Czech, not in English). But the important bit is that I wanted 80cm of depth from my table, so I had to extend the worktops I bought. Good thing I have a workshop out in the countryside. So I cut the desks up, sanded them, matched them, and glued them together. Also since I wanted the L-shaped desk, I made a smooth connection out of one extra glued piece. A bunch of woodworking later I ended up with this: ¨ (I curved the edges so resting my hand on them would be more pleasant.) Also as you can see the wood was stained in the shop I bought it from, so if I do anything to it, the stain is stripped and acacia is not the hardest wood in the world so more work was ahead. I bought a brown wood stain and a clear hard (dancefloor) wood paint and got to work. Some sanding, staining, painting, sanding, and painting again I ended up with this: This is as much for the setup as I can show you guys today, but I have done a bit more work and more stuff is ready, the table is finished in terms of woodworking. Now fitting it together and actually mounting it in the room is left, which is still quite a bit of work. So that is to come. The open-air case for my GF is done as well (as I'm finished with woodworking and the case is all wooden), but sadly I haven't had the time to take any photos yet, so that is coming in another update. Now we are getting to my PC. Firstly the layout (as I don't do 3D-Modelling and sketch everything oldschool on paper it might look clear): Now the cuts that I will have to do in the wood bottom (it has been since modified a bit): And the finished product: As you can see, the acacia bottom desk is in custom wood "legs", that I've made for my previous PC desk build. But that time I used MDF board as the bottom part, now I'm using real wood. The legs are real wood (not sure which wood I've used, probably oak). I still have some work to do on them as I need to sand them clean and paint them to match the look of the acacia. But that will come in another update. Sadly that is all I have for you today. But more is coming! Let me know if you have any questions and feel free to comment. I hope you like the project so far! Cheers.