Case Mod - In Progress PROJECT 'LUMINOUS LEVEL 10'

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by aving, 28 Dec 2019 at 11:50.

  aving

    aving

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    CPU: Intel - Core i7 2600K
    Motherboard: ASRock - Fatal1ty Professional
    Memory: Corsair - Corsair Dominator Platinum 16 GB
    Storage: Samsung - 970 PRO 512 GB
    Graphics: NVIDIA - GTX 480 SLI
    PSU: Targan BZ 1300W
    Case: Thermaltake - Level 10


    [​IMG]

    will be upgraded

    CPU: AMD - Ryzen 9 3950X
    Motherboard: ASUS - Pro WS X570
    Memory: Corsair - Dominator Platinum 64GB
    Storage: Samsung - 970 PRO 512 GB
    Graphics: NVIDIA - TITAN X Pascal SLI
    PSU: CORSAIR - AX1600i
    Case: Thermaltake - Level 10



    My first mod is coming to an end and I'm broke but happy.
     
    aving, 28 Dec 2019 at 11:50
    #1
  aving

    aving

    Sorry for the few pictures of the progress, and lack of explanation. I'll attach more.
     
    aving, 28 Dec 2019 at 14:50
    #2
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    That's a not inconsiderable build, right there... GG for even tackling it on paper. :eek:
     
    Jeff Hine, 28 Dec 2019 at 15:38
    #3

