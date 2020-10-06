  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Modding Project Red Dead Journey (scratch mod) finished

Discussion in 'Modding' started by piXelit!, 6 Oct 2020 at 22:58.

  1. piXelit!

    piXelit! New Member

    Joined:
    Tuesday
    Posts:
    2
    Likes Received:
    1
    Hello guys,
    (i hope this is the right forum)

    this is my first scratchmod (mod in general) and i made it in a Red Dead Redemption style.
    My goal was to keep the case rough and old looking but still have that detail in it.
    It is 100% handmade, everything that is colored brown/beige is stained with ground coffee (yes you read right) and finished with teak oil.
    Decals on the crate and on the insides are wood burned.
    Since i do not really like rgb, it has just subtle red lighting, from the GPU/CPU and both side fans.
    All decals are wood burned and the cables are wrapped in fine rope.

    Since i have no sponsors or something like that, i had to use what is available, but i think it worked out nicely.
    In a perfect world i would have taken an all Noctua cooling solution, but i do not regret anything .

    Enjoy the build!

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

     
    piXelit!, 6 Oct 2020 at 22:58
    #1
    Cheapskate likes this.
  2. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    11,164
    Likes Received:
    1,139
    That came out great! It reminds me of an old western-themed toybox I had as a kid.
    Welcome to Bit tech. :D
     
    Cheapskate, 8 Oct 2020 at 15:14
    #2
    piXelit! likes this.
  3. piXelit!

    piXelit! New Member

    Joined:
    Tuesday
    Posts:
    2
    Likes Received:
    1
    Thanks a lot and i am happy to be here :)
     
    piXelit!, 8 Oct 2020 at 15:38
    #3
Tags:

Share This Page