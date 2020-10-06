Hello guys, (i hope this is the right forum) this is my first scratchmod (mod in general) and i made it in a Red Dead Redemption style. My goal was to keep the case rough and old looking but still have that detail in it. It is 100% handmade, everything that is colored brown/beige is stained with ground coffee (yes you read right) and finished with teak oil. Decals on the crate and on the insides are wood burned. Since i do not really like rgb, it has just subtle red lighting, from the GPU/CPU and both side fans. All decals are wood burned and the cables are wrapped in fine rope. Since i have no sponsors or something like that, i had to use what is available, but i think it worked out nicely. In a perfect world i would have taken an all Noctua cooling solution, but i do not regret anything . Enjoy the build!