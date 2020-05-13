Hello Bit-Tech I want to introduce you my new Project for the builds.gg Stock Cooling Showdown - Air Cooling Division. It is a small gaming PC with power, RGB and some nice Hardware. The Project A mini ITX-Case, Asus Strix Mobo, Asus Strix Graphics Card, Samsung SSD, Corsair PSU, Raijintek CPU-Cooler, some Fans and the main colors should be black like a Shadow. The Case is a Lian Li PC-Q08B it was my first try to watercool my Xbox 360. The first Pic you see is the watercooled Xbox 360 (green) and the watercooled Xbox ONE (blue) Spoiler There are a lot of adhesive residues and dust to remove, so the first step is to clean up the Case! The Hardware: CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 2,8 GHz RAM: G.Skill Trident Z RGB Series, DDR4-3000, CL 16 - 16 GB Dual-Kit PSU: Corsair CX600M (had it at home but not in use) GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 STRIX 6G Gaming Mobo: ASUS ROG STRIX B360-I Gaming SSD: 970 EVO NVMe SSD Spoiler The Cooling: CPU-Cooler: Raijintek Pallas 120 RGB CPU-Kühler, PWM - 120mm Fans: 2x Noiseblocker BlackSilent Pro Fan PC-P - 80mm + 1x 120 mm Case Fan Spoiler I hope they will deliver it tomorrow