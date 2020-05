Hello Bit-Tech ​

The Project

The Hardware:

The Cooling:

I hope they will deliver it tomorrow

I want to introduce you my new Project for the builds.gg Stock Cooling Showdown - Air Cooling Division.It is a small gaming PC with power, RGB and some nice Hardware.A mini ITX-Case, Asus Strix Mobo, Asus Strix Graphics Card, Samsung SSD, Corsair PSU, Raijintek CPU-Cooler, some Fans and the main colors should be black like a Shadow.The Case is a Lian Li PC-Q08B it was my first try to watercool my Xbox 360.The first Pic you see is the watercooled Xbox 360 (green) and the watercooled Xbox ONE (blue)There are a lot of adhesive residues and dust to remove, so the first step is to clean up the Case!