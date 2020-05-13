  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete Project Shadow

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by ivory2k19, 28 Apr 2019.

    Hello Bit-Tech


    I want to introduce you my new Project for the builds.gg Stock Cooling Showdown - Air Cooling Division.
    It is a small gaming PC with power, RGB and some nice Hardware.

    The Project

    A mini ITX-Case, Asus Strix Mobo, Asus Strix Graphics Card, Samsung SSD, Corsair PSU, Raijintek CPU-Cooler, some Fans and the main colors should be black like a Shadow.

    The Case is a Lian Li PC-Q08B it was my first try to watercool my Xbox 360.
    The first Pic you see is the watercooled Xbox 360 (green) and the watercooled Xbox ONE (blue)

    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]

    There are a lot of adhesive residues and dust to remove, so the first step is to clean up the Case!

    The Hardware:

    CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 2,8 GHz
    RAM: G.Skill Trident Z RGB Series, DDR4-3000, CL 16 - 16 GB Dual-Kit
    PSU: Corsair CX600M (had it at home but not in use)
    GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 STRIX 6G Gaming
    Mobo: ASUS ROG STRIX B360-I Gaming
    SSD: 970 EVO NVMe SSD


    [​IMG] [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]


    The Cooling:


    CPU-Cooler: Raijintek Pallas 120 RGB CPU-Kühler, PWM - 120mm
    Fans: 2x Noiseblocker BlackSilent Pro Fan PC-P - 80mm + 1x 120 mm Case Fan

    I hope they will deliver it tomorrow
     
    ivory2k19, 28 Apr 2019
    To clean the Case it tooks around one hour, a lot of time. xD
    Time to mount the hardware and to take a look at the length of the Cables.

    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]

    The cables from the front Panel were to long, so i had to cut them.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Only the USB 3.0 is at its original length, because I do not know what happens when I cut and solder it again


    Next is to change the cables from the PSU. The PSU is a bit older, if you buy a new one, the Cables are usually black.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    After 2 hour of solder the Wires it is time to test the length.

    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Today i would like to cut out a new side part with Window because the original is without Window.
     
    The Plan for today was to present you the new side of the Case but...

    The first i cut out was finished only the paint was missing.

    [​IMG]

    On my way into the Cellar ist falls down... and yes broken… :duh:

    [​IMG]

    Ok i have to say that i don't liked it so much, so now i can remake it with a new Idea!
    I need to buy a new piece of Acrylic Glass but tomorrow the Shops are closed because it's the first May.

    I decided to not enter the Challenge because the CPU-Cooler and the Fan-Controller are not delivered yesterday,so i have a little bit more Time to finish the Build:thumb:
     
    Good Morning

    The last try to create a new Side Panel failed but now i can show you the second try :dremel:

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    After cutting, it was time to prepare for the painting.
    It was sanded with 150 Sandpaper to imitate the Look of the rest of the Cases (the brushed Aluminum). After the paint Job the contours have been drawn with a silver Pen.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]
     
    I don't know where my cpu-cool can be. All the other parts i ordered arrived, i let delivered to my workplace they work from 6 to 10 at night but they said there is no other package. On Amazon the status shows delivered, i think i have to order a new one.. :duh:


    A little update i can show you, the fan control arrived and it looks not so bad for 30€.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Before


    [​IMG]

    First idea was to cut a Little bit out and paint it black to make some room to look inside.
    After cutting it does not match to the rest and i decided to rebuild it with Acrylic glass and than to paint it.

    After


    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]

    After cutting the acrylic glass pieces, it was time to glue everything and prepare for the paint.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    At the first look it wasnt so bad but if you are going closer you can see some small bubbles and cracks the result of bad preparation….
    Today i grind it and closed the cracks and holes tomorrow I will grind it again and then paint it.
     
    Hi bit-tech

    Update:

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    I re paint it and it looks better, i also mounted the 80mm fans for fresh air in the case.

    The only Thing i Need is the cpu cooler but i had to re order it again so i hope this time it arrives….


    On Friday i am for two weeks in vacation but when i'm back maybe it's possible to finish the Project stay tuned [​IMG]
     
    Good evening!

    I am back from vacation and finally the cooler arrived! :clap:

    It is a Raijintek Pallas 120mm RGB. I have to admit I like it, normally i am a fan of water cooling but it is a very good quality and a nice design
    Black and RGB... xD

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Granted, my plan was really flawed first the PC was supposed to participate in the builds.gg Stock Cooling Showdown Division Air Cooling but some of the parts did not arrived and then was no time to participate. Than i saw that the RAM is a little bit to high so i had to bend the cooler....I'm really sorry, i know i should´t do this but without bending the cooler would not have fit :duh:

    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Now it's time to put it together:thumb:
     
    Love an ITX build!
    Really digging the graphics on the side panel, has a visual effect of a comic book style of graphics.
    Looking forward to see what you do next!
     
    Thx!!

    Now the cable management is finished, time to clean up and shoot the final pics

    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]
     
    Hi bit-tech.

    Project Shadow is finished!


    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]
    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]
    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Test of temps are currently not possible in my Workshop at home there are near 30°, maybe i should go in the cellar at night to test it... xD

    The next Project that i will start is a Scratch build the next few weeks i will build the first prototype to get a idea witch hardware and water cooling stuff i need. I will start a new worklog soon ;)

    Thanks for reading the thread and have a nice Weekend....
     
    a GPU monster...
     
