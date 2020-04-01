Good day to All! So let's move on to the new project =) This project has been planned for a long time, but at a certain stage I realized that I do not have enough information about laser cutting and bending of metal in my city. To avoid a large number of errors and reduce the cost of manufacturing this project, I started with a simpler one. So was born the Simple Case. It was the first work with aluminum and when working on it revealed a huge number of nuances. The sketches of the new project were waiting in the wings. But again we return to space!) The Sputnik project is a reference to The first synthetic satellite of the Earth. All stages of design and manufacturing was strictly controlled by the head of CATControl! She also controlled that I spent time on rest! Sometimes even restricting access to the computer. So, forward to the dream! Let's start! I cannot forget to refer to the good people without whom this project would not have taken place. At the moment (01.04.2020) the project was supported by the guys from ASRock and TEAMGROUP, sending they components: ASRock x470 itx/ac motherboard provided by ASRock Taiwan ASRock Radeon rx590 8gb OC video card provided by ASRock Taiwan DDR4 memory T-FORCE Delta RGB 3000Mhz 2x8Gb provided by TEAMGROUP Two SATA SSD Delta RGB 250Gb are provided by TEAMGROUP