Scratch Build – In Progress Project Sputnik by S.PiC

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by S.PiC, 1 Apr 2020 at 15:45.

    Good day to All!

    So let's move on to the new project =) This project has been planned for a long time, but at a certain stage I realized that I do not have enough information about laser cutting and bending of metal in my city. To avoid a large number of errors and reduce the cost of manufacturing this project, I started with a simpler one. So was born the Simple Case. It was the first work with aluminum and when working on it revealed a huge number of nuances.

    [​IMG]

    The sketches of the new project were waiting in the wings.

    [​IMG]

    But again we return to space!) The Sputnik project is a reference to The first synthetic satellite of the Earth.

    [​IMG]

    All stages of design and manufacturing was strictly controlled by the head of CATControl!

    [​IMG]

    She also controlled that I spent time on rest! Sometimes even restricting access to the computer.

    [​IMG]

    So, forward to the dream! Let's start!

    [​IMG]

    I cannot forget to refer to the good people without whom this project would not have taken place.
    At the moment (01.04.2020) the project was supported by the guys from ASRock and TEAMGROUP, sending they components:

    ASRock x470 itx/ac motherboard provided by ASRock Taiwan

    [​IMG]

    ASRock Radeon rx590 8gb OC video card provided by ASRock Taiwan

    [​IMG]

    DDR4 memory T-FORCE Delta RGB 3000Mhz 2x8Gb provided by TEAMGROUP

    [​IMG]

    Two SATA SSD Delta RGB 250Gb are provided by TEAMGROUP

    [​IMG]
     
    After a long time of development, the drawings were sent for laser cutting. I arranged with the guys to shoot the cutting process.

    [​IMG]

    The time took about 4 hours, during which time the battery on the camera ran out.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Here's the backstage!)

    [​IMG]
     
    The cut turned out to be quite good, but the guys who work with laser cutting more often than me said that it could be even better!

    [​IMG]

    Remove scale, remove burrs and Polish the aluminium..

    [​IMG]

    Do not forget to take photos!)

    [​IMG]

    And spend time with your family!)

    [​IMG]
     
    I bent metal myself.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    He's back! Looking forward to seeing how this goes, I really liked the Simple Case project
     
    :clap:yeah, my favorite Russian cat is back :grin:, and his master modder as well of course :hip:
     
    Just like Simple Case, the Sputnik project is based on rivets.

    [​IMG]

    Let's start building from small to large...

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    I am very glad that You like my projects!
    I will give my cat a warm greeting from you! She deserves it!

    Thank you so much to ALL! Your support makes me pick up the tool again and again!
     
    First fitting of components...

    The ASRock Fatal1ty x470 gaming itx/ac motherboard was also used in the Simple Case project.

    [​IMG]

    For normal operation with the Risen 3000 series, we had to wait for the BIOS 3.60 update.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    More components:

    [​IMG]

    RAM with RGB illumination. Built-in Force Flow RGB backlight effect. All lighting can be controlled via special T-FORCE BLITZ software. Power is taken directly from the slot. Radiators are not low profile, so choose the cooling of the processor with this in mind.

    [​IMG]

    T-Force Delta RGB solid-state drives look very stylish even without backlighting. They have a separate connector for connecting the backlight via a special cable that is included.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    For the project, I bought a Ryzen 5 2600. The processor is sufficient for most games and was inexpensive. In the future, you can update the new line on Ryzen.

    [​IMG]
     
    To install SATA SSD, a special platform was made that masks the cables that are connected to the drives.

    [​IMG]

    The case is designed for installing a 240mm liquid cooling system on the CPU via a special mount

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we were sent home to work remotely. There was time to deal with the case and now it is almost finished.
    At the moment, I am waiting for a response from Cooler Master to finish and post videos and photos of the case.
     
