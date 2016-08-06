Hi all,I'm very happy to be doing this MOD, Its something I have dabbled with in the past but not on a big scale.My very first PC MOD, around 2003, was inspired by the original TRON movie, I loved the movie as a kid,and with the help of some other movies like Blade runner and the Terminator, I was hocked on futuristic tech and sci-fi.I couldn't decide if to paint it all gloss black or white, so I'm going to paint the inside white and the outside black.I think it will look cool but should I be wrong I might do a last minuet change to the white interior and go with all black.The lighting is going to be a nice blue and I've also got some white,blue and UV dyes to play with for the cooling.As always, please do let me know your thoughts as I progress.: Cooler Master, MasterCase Maker5: Creative Sound Blaster ZXR: Crucial, MX300 750GB SSD: Crucial, 32GB kit, DDR4-3000: Cooler Master, MasterWatt Maker 1200: Nvidia gtx1080 Founders edition: Gigabyte x99 ultra gaming: EK, Coolstream SE 240 and Coolstream PE 360.: EK, XTOP Revo D5 PWM: EK-FC1080 GTX: EK, Supremacy EVO: EK-RES X3 250EK Hard Tube, compression Fittings and dyes.EL Panel and Tape kindly provided the EL lighting for the project.DriversExtensions & SplittersEL tape'sEL wireBig Thank You to all my sponsors and followersLinks.Time to crack on!