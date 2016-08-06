  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete ⭐ Project TRON: COMPLETED 03/17

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Deblow, 6 Aug 2016.

    [​IMG]



    Hi all,

    I'm very happy to be doing this MOD, Its something I have dabbled with in the past but not on a big scale.
    My very first PC MOD, around 2003, was inspired by the original TRON movie, I loved the movie as a kid,
    and with the help of some other movies like Blade runner and the Terminator, I was hocked on futuristic tech and sci-fi.


    I couldn't decide if to paint it all gloss black or white, so I'm going to paint the inside white and the outside black.
    I think it will look cool but should I be wrong I might do a last minuet change to the white interior and go with all black.

    The lighting is going to be a nice blue and I've also got some white,blue and UV dyes to play with for the cooling.

    As always, please do let me know your thoughts as I progress.

    SPECS:

    Case: Cooler Master, MasterCase Maker5
    Sound: Creative Sound Blaster ZXR
    Storage: Crucial, MX300 750GB SSD
    RAM: Crucial, 32GB kit, DDR4-3000
    PSU: Cooler Master, MasterWatt Maker 1200

    INCOMING:
    GPU: Nvidia gtx1080 Founders edition
    Motherboard: Gigabyte x99 ultra gaming


    COOLING -
    RAD's: EK, Coolstream SE 240 and Coolstream PE 360.
    Pump: EK, XTOP Revo D5 PWM
    GPU Block: EK-FC1080 GTX
    CPU Block: EK, Supremacy EVO
    RES: EK-RES X3 250
    EK Hard Tube, compression Fittings and dyes.

    LIGHTING -
    EL Panel and Tape kindly provided the EL lighting for the project.
    Drivers
    Extensions & Splitters
    EL tape's
    EL wire




    Big Thank You to all my sponsors and followers

    Links.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]








    Time to crack on! :)
     
    The MasterCase 5's I have, One is the Pro and the other is the normal Master 5.
    CoolerMaster have sent me some other accessories so I can transform the Pro in to a MasterCase Maker 5.

    I will add a link to the video I did showing some differences between them and some of the accessories.


    [​IMG]

    Vid: https://youtu.be/IyvwAFHSH38


    MasterWatt Maker 1200, The biggest and most powerful PSU I've had to date.
    This will easily power my setup and be ready for when I go SLI.

    [​IMG]


    The PSU also comes with this Bluetooth adapter so you can monitor and change setting via the smartphone app.

    [​IMG]
     
    For the sound I have a Creative Sound Blaster ZXR.
    Although this looks great, along with some other components it's going to need some white paint.

    I need to get the painting done asap, especially the gloss black so it's nice and cured before the 27th of this month, If completed in time the case will be going to the NEC for the i58 show.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    For the lighting I will be mainly using EL, its very effective and a must for any tron mod :)

    I have Tape, Wire, Splitters and Drivers.
    They should all run fine via the 12V PSU lane, during testing I'm using battery packs to make thing easier.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    For the storage I will be using a Crucial, MX300 750GB SSD

    [​IMG]


    RAM Crucial, 32GB kit, DDR4-3000, This along with the SSD will be painted white.

    [​IMG]
     
    Now for the watercooling, I ordered the white versions when possible to reduce the amount of painting needed.

    [​IMG]


    EK, GTX1080 Water Block, I don't have the 1080 yet so unable to show it fitted for now :(

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    I have some EK, Pastel white and blue, along with some UV blue. plan is to have a mix with all 3 and try get a nice shade to match the build.

    [​IMG]


    Vid showing them all unboxed: https://youtu.be/BcoN__V-AxE
     
    EK-RES X3 250

    [​IMG]


    Water Pump: XTOP Revo D5 PWM

    [​IMG]


    For the RAD's we have a Coolstream SE 240 and Coolstream PE 360.

    [​IMG]




    CPU Waterblock: EK, Supremacy EVO

    [​IMG]
     
    I have just received the X99 Ultra, cant wait to get this up and running, the lighting on it looks great!
    Some parts are already white on the board but the red will need covering or re-painting.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    I'm only waiting on the GPU now, until it arrives I will just keep working on the case, I'm also doing some
    unboxings for the Tube, have lots of appointments, the i58 at the end of the month and my Birthday on the 16th,
    so this is going to be a busy month.



    Most of you will have seen one, if not all of the Mastercase range, fantastic cases and almost perfect for 1st time modders
    and the pros.
    Very solid build when compared to some of the older cases, its taken a bit more effort to make cuts in the frame for some
    wires to feed though.

    This is a Pro case that I have changed in to a Master Maker case via some accessories, new front and top cover, new control bay
    at the top and I have a clear side (plexi), and this shown in the photos, Glass.

    The glass looks best I think, however it has a slight tint to it.
    Should it make things look a bit of when completed then I will go back to the standard side panel.
    I think It should be fine though, but we wont know until almost the end :)

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    This is how it looks with all the removable parts take of, apart from the back covers.

    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]


    All the edges that you can see on the case and this front cover will need to have cuts made for the
    EL wire to fit in about half way for a more clean look.

    [​IMG]


    The sound proofing was quite easy to remove from the back of the front cover.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    When the proofing was removed it reveals some holes that you can stick a screwdriver in to remove the case badge.

    [​IMG]
     
    For the EL wire to sit nice I started of cutting the groves freehand, might be a faster and better way to do this
    but with only a couple of slips repaired with some filler, it worked out ok in the end :)

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    I wanted to do a Tron disc in the center of the case and in doing so will allow for me to make a nice new
    hole in the center of the disc to allow for a bit more air to get in and add to the overall look of the case.

    [​IMG]


    Not the best hole I've ever made, just needed a quick sanding down.

    [​IMG]


    This is to show you all where I plan to have the disc, if all goes to plan I will be airbrushing around the disc and blending in to the front of the case.

    [​IMG]


    The top, sides and front have all had the groove treatment, took some time but worth it :)
    You will also see that all the parts have been sanded down ready for primer.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Some of them slip-ups filled in with plastic putty.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Hole prep ready for when the EL wire is attached to the case.

    [​IMG]


    As I mentioned before, need to get the paint down asap as the primer needs 24hrs to dry, 1st base coat 24hrs, 2nd base coat 5 to 7 days before a final sanding, then the 1st clear coat 3 days and more sanding, and finally the top clear with around 7 days before a final sand and buff in order to get the best shine possible.

    [​IMG]


    You will see some parts are in the grey or white primer stages, the inside parts will be white, outer black.
    Don't think I will be using the fan, but did it anyway just encase lol


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    2nd coat of primer done, forgot to mention that. so add another 24hrs :(

    [​IMG]



    As the case was in the 24hrs stage I moved on to the components, SSD, RAM and sound card.
    Forgot to upload the sound card photos so I will add them when I next update the log.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    1st coat of white plastic-dip.

    [​IMG]


    The covers are now painted white, not sure if I will be adding gloss to the inside, I will see how it looks later in the build before deciding.

    [​IMG]

    1st coat of black has been done, I now need to get them all sanded down and add a 2nd coat.

    [​IMG]
     
    Coming along very well and you've got a tight deadline for the i58 show. Looking forward to seeing this develop as Tron is one of my all time favourite films.
     
    These EL are fantastic!!

    I am waiting for to see them in place and turned on :rock:
     
    Always a good time, looking at your work!! Continu, i want to see more! :p
     
    Even tighter now mate, I was taking in to hospital last week and I'm slowly recovering at the moment, starting to get my strength back so I will be posting some bits I did before and after hospital.

    When I was a kid I thought I had dreamed about the movie and it wasn't real lol
    That's how much I loved it, the new one was good also, especially the effects and atmosphere.



    Thanks, me too mate, I keep connecting them just to have a look lol

    Thanks Ice, I have been a unwell but plan to get back to full steam soon :)
     
    It's been a bad couple of weeks :(
    Contracted Sepsis last week so was taken in to hospital, just in time they said.

    I was really looking forward to maybe getting this build done in time for i58, but the chances are very low now,
    I'm also still awaiting the GPU so that will hold me back.

    The setbacks are not all bad though, this means I can spend a bit more time on the build and try something
    that I was not going to attempt if the build was defiantly on track for completion in time for the show.

    Had done some more paint work before my trip to hospital so I will upload them photos for you in the next update
    along with some work I did yesterday.

    I've also setup the components I have to check there all working as intended, so I'm happy to report the CPU, DDR, MB,
    PSU and water pump are all running fine.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    The MB looks beautiful!
    But the red will need to go and I plan to make a cover/covers for the MB.
    I did get myself some white plexi, however I think I will now be using clear so the LEDs on the MB can still be seen,
    if I paint most of the cover white and leave the parts covering the LEDs clear it should workout fine.

    [​IMG]
     
    Only needed to paint the edges here as all the other parts will be covered.


    [​IMG]


    Most the panels with the 1st coat of black.

    [​IMG]


    A quick wet sand ready for the 2nd coat of black, this will help show any high spots and imperfections in the
    base, you will notice most of the edges are high due to the case design and primer buildup.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    2nd and final black base, this was also sanded after it was dry before adding 2x top coats that will need a week
    to harden before I can sand and polish, I hate orange peal on paintwork so its a must :)
    When complete I'm hoping the black will look like glass.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Thanks Mic, feeling better now mate, just got a strange rash now lol
    think it's from the antibiotics.

    Will get some more updates on here at the weekend :)
     
    Ok im back to work on the build after having a great weekend at the i58 event with some fellow modders and friends.

    I've been doing bits here and there on the case as I'm waiting for painted parts to harden.

    The base of the case is where I'll be having the pump, I decided to cut in to the PSU cover rather than
    totally removing it as it will help keep the case strong and be a good support for the pump and other bits.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    I made some templates for the bottom and side that will be used to make some covers out of plexi, this will also be painted or wrapped in white later down the line.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    Heres the panel cut to shape, all that's needed for now is a hole for the pump to sit in, some other cuts will be made after testing the layout.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    Now for the motherboard, its originally white, red and silver.
    I removed all the parts I wanted to paint and covered the red with some white wrap, the white did't match good enough so I went all out and painted the parts white.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    I wont be using the whole southbridge cover, but I've kept the G1 silver part should I decide to use it somewhere later.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    The motherboard is looking nice and clean, the white should look great with the light blue lighting once completed.
    I've also painted the RAM and some other parts like the EK waterblock shown in the photo below.
    I will get some more photos of them and the other parts posted in the next update.

    [​IMG]
     
    All the internal components and fittings are now painted, might add some more colour and or logos to them later in the build.
    Tron is very polished and simple yet effective, so I want to keep this as clean as I can.

    Here are some closer shots of the before and after CPU block.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    This is the backplate for the GTX1080 GPU, no white available so went ahead and painted a black one.
    I will be adding something extra to this later.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    Sound Cards repainted white with some added blue.
    This wont really be seen as the card faces down, but I still wanted to have it matching and hopefully the
    reflection will show once the bottom panel is added.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    For the pump I just needed to paint the rubber padding and the metal bottom.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    Here's the RAD, I think it looks great in white.
    Wont be needing to paint the fans for this RAD as they will be hidden on the other side.
    [​IMG]


    This is the fans for the double RAD going on the top, as it will be seen on the inside of the case I painted them.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    The most part of the internal layout.
    Some painted with acrylic and plasti-dip for the rest.

    [​IMG]


    I've made some covers for the bottom, sides and back that will all be painted white or wrapped once the wiring is done.
    [​IMG]
     
