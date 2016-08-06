Hi all, I'm very happy to be doing this MOD, Its something I have dabbled with in the past but not on a big scale. My very first PC MOD, around 2003, was inspired by the original TRON movie, I loved the movie as a kid, and with the help of some other movies like Blade runner and the Terminator, I was hocked on futuristic tech and sci-fi. I couldn't decide if to paint it all gloss black or white, so I'm going to paint the inside white and the outside black. I think it will look cool but should I be wrong I might do a last minuet change to the white interior and go with all black. The lighting is going to be a nice blue and I've also got some white,blue and UV dyes to play with for the cooling. As always, please do let me know your thoughts as I progress. SPECS: Case: Cooler Master, MasterCase Maker5 Sound: Creative Sound Blaster ZXR Storage: Crucial, MX300 750GB SSD RAM: Crucial, 32GB kit, DDR4-3000 PSU: Cooler Master, MasterWatt Maker 1200 INCOMING: GPU: Nvidia gtx1080 Founders edition Motherboard: Gigabyte x99 ultra gaming COOLING - RAD's: EK, Coolstream SE 240 and Coolstream PE 360. Pump: EK, XTOP Revo D5 PWM GPU Block: EK-FC1080 GTX CPU Block: EK, Supremacy EVO RES: EK-RES X3 250 EK Hard Tube, compression Fittings and dyes. LIGHTING - EL Panel and Tape kindly provided the EL lighting for the project. Drivers Extensions & Splitters EL tape's EL wire Big Thank You to all my sponsors and followers Links. Time to crack on!