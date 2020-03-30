  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Project ??? - Zenith II/Tr3960X

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Elladan, 30 Mar 2020 at 12:52.

    Hi there!

    It's been a while since my last thread ;)

    So, I am starting a new project with you on bit-tech!!

    I don't have all parts yet for this new mod, but the most important is here. Thanks to AMD and Asus

    - Asus Zenith II Extreme
    - AMD Tr 3960X
    - Asus Thor 1200W
    - Radeon VII


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    I am still undecided, casemod, scratchbuild... watercooling or aircooling??? Which Ddr4...
    The only thing I want, is to do a black/chrome project


    Feel free to give your opinion ;)


    See you!



    Update, feed back from Fb

    Cooling:

    - Watercooling, tubbing chrome, 1 or + distroplate
    - Aircooling

    Case:

    - Lian Li 011D XL
    - Phanteks Evolv X
    - Open air case
    - InWin 925

    Ddr4:

    - Corsair Vengeance RGB
    - GSkill Trident Z royal
     
