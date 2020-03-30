Hi there! It's been a while since my last thread So, I am starting a new project with you on bit-tech!! I don't have all parts yet for this new mod, but the most important is here. Thanks to AMD and Asus - Asus Zenith II Extreme - AMD Tr 3960X - Asus Thor 1200W - Radeon VII I am still undecided, casemod, scratchbuild... watercooling or aircooling??? Which Ddr4... The only thing I want, is to do a black/chrome project Feel free to give your opinion See you! Update, feed back from Fb Cooling: - Watercooling, tubbing chrome, 1 or + distroplate - Aircooling Case: - Lian Li 011D XL - Phanteks Evolv X - Open air case - InWin 925 Ddr4: - Corsair Vengeance RGB - GSkill Trident Z royal