Another build coming up is a project we are calling Pure Pastel. This will be a white and blue, clean, compact build using the be quiet! Pure Base 500 white windowed version, complemented with a pastel blue secondary colour scheme. We will be cramming in a full hard-lined loop courtesy of Alphacool and AMD will be working with us once again, the heart of the system being a 3700X. The Pure Base 500 is relatively new to the market and there are some great looking builds coming out, notably from Alex over at Bit-Tech. We are really excited by this case from be quiet! and will bring more updates as the build comes along. We are also starting to work a bit more on our photos and while not everything has arrived yet for our studio setup, we had to make a start on this one so here are some pics from the unboxing of the case.