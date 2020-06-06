Hi everyone My work was getting rid of a load of old CAD computers and one of them was a p35 chipset. Now from what I understand the p35 wasn't an amazing chip for overclocking and same for the QE9650? I currently have a overclocking of 3.69ghz and seem stable although each time I adjust the voltage I always seem to have one core/worker out of balance in prime95. Is this normal? Currently I have 3 workers on 640k test 2 and one core/worker 672k test 1. If I adjust the voltage then it's one core runs slow the rest are all closely matched. Very confused Edit running win 10 64bit because that's the nearest thing to hand.