  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

CPU QE9650 prime 95 questions and overclocking

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by cookie! nom nom, 6 Jun 2020 at 12:50.

  1. cookie! nom nom

    cookie! nom nom Member

    Joined:
    27 Apr 2012
    Posts:
    790
    Likes Received:
    17
    Hi everyone

    My work was getting rid of a load of old CAD computers and one of them was a p35 chipset.

    Now from what I understand the p35 wasn't an amazing chip for overclocking and same for the QE9650?

    I currently have a overclocking of 3.69ghz and seem stable although each time I adjust the voltage I always seem to have one core/worker out of balance in prime95. Is this normal? Currently I have 3 workers on 640k test 2 and one core/worker 672k test 1. If I adjust the voltage then it's one core runs slow the rest are all closely matched.

    Very confused

    Edit running win 10 64bit because that's the nearest thing to hand.
     
    cookie! nom nom, 6 Jun 2020 at 12:50
    #1
  2. Big Elf

    Big Elf Oh no! Not another f----ing elf!

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    3,526
    Likes Received:
    258
    I've had CPU cores completing stages of Prime95 at different speeds although usually I think they were within a few seconds of each other.

    I only had one P35 board and the only thing I remember was massive vdroop. The P45 boards were generally a lot better.

    I had the non-extreme Q9650 which was a sweet little CPU that did 4GHz at around 1.27V

    What settings are you using for the FSB, Multiplier and vCore?

    My memory is a bit hazy of overclocking the early Core CPUs but I do have some settings I used for the Q9650.
     
    Big Elf, 6 Jun 2020 at 13:06
    #2
  3. cookie! nom nom

    cookie! nom nom Member

    Joined:
    27 Apr 2012
    Posts:
    790
    Likes Received:
    17
    Feb is 410 and CPU 9

    Fab strap 400
    Pcie 101

    Vcore 1.38125 (working down)

    CPU pll 1.6
    Fsb 1.26
    NB 1.37
    Sb1.2

    Loadline cal enabled

    CPU gtl ref 0.63

    NB gtl 0.60

    SB 1.5v 1.5v

    CPU spread disable

    Pcie spread disable
     
    Last edited: 6 Jun 2020 at 13:27
    cookie! nom nom, 6 Jun 2020 at 13:14
    #3
  4. cookie! nom nom

    cookie! nom nom Member

    Joined:
    27 Apr 2012
    Posts:
    790
    Likes Received:
    17
    cookie! nom nom, 6 Jun 2020 at 13:19
    #4
  5. Big Elf

    Big Elf Oh no! Not another f----ing elf!

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    3,526
    Likes Received:
    258
    vCore is way too high. I'd only go to around 1.55v under water and then only for benching. At 1.8v it won't last long.
     
    Big Elf, 6 Jun 2020 at 13:23
    #5
  6. cookie! nom nom

    cookie! nom nom Member

    Joined:
    27 Apr 2012
    Posts:
    790
    Likes Received:
    17
    Blast ! Sorry trying from my phone and it seems selective what keys it will output, I ment 1.38125v.

    Sorry for confusion :(
     
    cookie! nom nom, 6 Jun 2020 at 13:29
    #6

Share This Page