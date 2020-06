Hi everyone.



I need a 15m ethernet cable to run through the floor between a desktop and a switch. Ideally already terminated as there's space to get the plugs in. I've never bought anything more than an Amazon special but as this is going semi permanently under the floor I want a decent one.



Am I right to avoid CCA?

Do I need cat 6 to be sure of gigabit speeds?

Any recommendations for online shops?

General pointers?



Thanks!

