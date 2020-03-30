I'm in a bit of a DIY home improvement mood. I'm setting up my daughters room and want to make it less boring. I picked up a bed with lots of storage and that can extend when we have guests. I'm thinking about running an RGB light switch behind it. There is a plug near the left read corner. Would it look better with a single strip on the rear or one that wraps around the three side. How do I tell good from crap strips, any advice? It is better to buy a package, or a roll of light strip and other parts separate. How well do the light strips handle right angles? Bias lighting - 42" TV I've seen this in some videos and watched a few reviews of products that connect to the USB port on the back of the TV. Is it a gimmick, annoying or improvement? Should I go RGB or with a 6500k white light? Kitchen cabinet. I would not mind putting some LED lights under the kitchen cabinets. It looks better, lights the room and is great for grabbing a drink at night. Is there anything I need to watch out for? Would this work well with a motion sensor, is it easy to set up? Yes, I could go with a smart system but they are very expensive. I may invest in some Xiaomi products in the Yeelight line the next time I'm in China but for now, I'm looking for a budget solution to make my home more comfortable and less boring.