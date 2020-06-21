Since completing my wife's new computer (project dolphin) I had a old but nice rig to deal with, I originally wanted to use it for an upgrade to my 2008 garage computer ... but situations and furloughs meant I would be better off selling her old computer. All I had to do is slap an age appropriate graphics card into it, post it on ebay and call it a 2013 "gaming pc" As I was putting the finishing touches on its clean up I got a text, from a buddy at work saying "hey man my son's birthday is coming up and he really wants a gaming pc, he is all into fortnite and all his cousins have PC's and he has a xbox"... proceeded by a fairly low number well gee golly great timing have I got the fortnite PC for you at that low ass number. Chatting with him the following Monday I mentioned yea he will be ok for what he wants right now, future upgrade would be a graphics card, maybe a xmass gift but fortnite would run fine on this computer ... too bad its not in a "gamer" computer case that would top things off. In response I heard, "well I got this old ratty ass PC in the basement that is in a gamer case, its got a window and giant fan's". I cant say no to making something cooler so I said yea sure it would take 15 min to swap cases. It took much longer but still knocked it out in 1 weekend. So lets go form this... To oh ****